Three carpenters in custody for ammo found in car

Kaieteur News – Three carpenters of Helena #2 Mahaica are in police custody after ammunition was found in a car they were occupants of on Saturday during a traffic enforcement exercise by ranks on the Helena #2 Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Police in a press release stated that ranks on duty at the time observed motorcar PSS 7252 proceeding south on the road and a 28-year-old carpenter was driving at the time. The vehicle came to a halt, and the driver hurriedly exited and entered the Sun Flower Supermarket Helena #2.

Also in the care were two other males a 25-year-old and a 26-year-old also carpenters from the same area. Observing the suspicious behaviour, ranks approached the men and escorted them out of the supermarket, after which they began to behave in a disorderly manner.

Other ranks were summoned as backup and the suspects along with the vehicle were escorted to the Mahaica Police Station, after which a search was conducted in their presence. Five live .32 rounds of ammunition were discovered on the floor mat behind the driver’s seat, which was photographed. The men were informed of the allegation, arrested and placed in custody. The seized ammunition was processed and lodged. Investigations are ongoing.