Suriname confirms participation for GBA Developmental Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Suriname’s participation in the impending Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Developmental Championship, which is slated for February 28–29 at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, has been confirmed in the form of six pugilists.

The arriving Dutch contingent, which features two juniors and four elite-level boxers, is made up of Donn Sadhoe (lightweight), Valentino Artist (bantamweight), Tony Lin (welterweight), Richard Everd (heavyweight), Domelzo Schet (middleweight), and Leandro Dongo (super heavyweight).

On the local end, the tournament, which is slated to feature representation from the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Defence Force, the Forgotten Youth Foundation, and Rose Hall Town Jammers, will feature notable categories such as schoolboys, juniors, youths, women, and the elite. The programme is supervised by Terrence Poole, the association’s technical director.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “The growth of this tournament is nothing short of impressive and gives rise to the belief, especially given the impending participation of the Surinamese fighters, of the burgeoning importance that this initiative has undertaken not only locally but regionally.

The birth of this programme, which was due to the cancellation of the Terrence Ali National Open, has now developed into its own creature and has added to the ever-evolving developmental programme that the GBA employs on an annual basis. We have seen its value skyrocket, and I believe, given the scheduled participation of Suriname and the possible involvement of other nations and territories, that the project will eventually stand on its own two feet and become a staple of not only the local fraternity but the regional community.”

He further said, “What was envisioned initially as simply an event to replace a significant and established programme, albeit briefly on the GBA calendar, has morphed into a project that has all the trimmings and ingredients of a regional developmental platform that can be utilised similarly as other noteworthy Caribbean platforms. The GBA remains committed to developing this initiative, which can serve the greater region.”