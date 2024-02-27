Latest update February 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Suriname confirms participation for GBA Developmental Championship

Feb 27, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Suriname’s participation in the impending Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Developmental Championship, which is slated for February 28–29 at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, has been confirmed in the form of six pugilists.Donne-G-Sahdoe

 

Leandro Dongo

Leandro Dongo

The arriving Dutch contingent, which features two juniors and four elite-level boxers, is made up of Donn Sadhoe (lightweight), Valentino Artist (bantamweight), Tony Lin (welterweight), Richard Everd (heavyweight), Domelzo Schet (middleweight), and Leandro Dongo (super heavyweight).

On the local end, the tournament, which is slated to feature representation from the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Defence Force, the Forgotten Youth Foundation, and Rose Hall Town Jammers, will feature notable categories such as schoolboys, juniors, youths, women, and the elite. The programme is supervised by Terrence Poole, the association’s technical director.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “The growth of this tournament is nothing short of impressive and gives rise to the belief, especially given the impending participation of the Surinamese fighters, of the burgeoning importance that this initiative has undertaken not only locally but regionally.

Steve Ninvalle GBA President

Steve Ninvalle GBA President

Valentino Artist

The birth of this programme, which was due to the cancellation of the Terrence Ali National Open, has now developed into its own creature and has added to the ever-evolving developmental programme that the GBA employs on an annual basis. We have seen its value skyrocket, and I believe, given the scheduled participation of Suriname and the possible involvement of other nations and territories, that the project will eventually stand on its own two feet and become a staple of not only the local fraternity but the regional community.”

He further said, “What was envisioned initially as simply an event to replace a significant and established programme, albeit briefly on the GBA calendar, has morphed into a project that has all the trimmings and ingredients of a regional developmental platform that can be utilised similarly as other noteworthy Caribbean platforms. The GBA remains committed to developing this initiative, which can serve the greater region.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kwakwani carts off most of the spoils in YBG 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition

Kwakwani carts off most of the spoils in YBG 5×5 Challenge...

Feb 27, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) successfully concluded its 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition on Sunday at the National Gymnasium located on Mandela Avenue....
Read More
Tudor’s ‘five’ guides Slingerz FC to dominant 7-0 win over Monedderlust

Tudor’s ‘five’ guides Slingerz FC to...

Feb 27, 2024

Former Powerlifting Champion Ms. Dawn McCammon-Barker takes over as LABA president following elections last Sunday

Former Powerlifting Champion Ms. Dawn...

Feb 27, 2024

Fruta Conquerors outlast Santos to lift the winners’ trophy; Friendship All-Stars needle Swan for third

Fruta Conquerors outlast Santos to lift the...

Feb 27, 2024

Mangal and Adams victorious in Ansa McAl’s Glenmorangie Whiskey Two-Day Golf Tournament

Mangal and Adams victorious in Ansa McAl’s...

Feb 27, 2024

Spankhurst wins from gate to pole at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani race

Spankhurst wins from gate to pole at Jumbo...

Feb 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]