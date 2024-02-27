Spankhurst wins from gate to pole at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani race

Kaieteur Sports – It was total demolition from Guyana’s horse of the year 2023, Spankhurst, in the Jumbo Jet Racing Thoroughbred Committee Mashramani horserace Meet at Rising Sun Turf Club on Sunday. Spankurst, piloted by Jockey Razack, won from gate to pole to silence the critics and boast as the horse of the year tag.

Spankurst jumped out of the gate and never looked back, but Jockey Colin Ross, riding Easy Time, caught up with Sapnnkhurst at the finish line as Easy Time finished second. Bossalina finished third while Stolen Money came fourth in a thrilling feature event which ran at one mile and was open to all horses.

The packed Rising Sun Turf Club was on their heels as the top jockeys displayed high skill throughout the day. Jumbo Jet Racing Stables continued their dominance in Guyana’s horseracing, and Trainer of Spankurst, Damain Dharamjit, was a proud man.

Earlier, in race one which was the NM Trucking Auto sales G Class and lower 1400-meter event, She WBO On Time won, while Coup D’état, Regal Intention, and Game Changer were the other top finishers.

In race two, which was the Jumbo Jet Auto sales K Class horses and open to J3 First Time starters, Black Time was victorious, while She Is A Star, Royal Flight and Hurricane Lane rounded out the top four.

Race three was the Z & J Enterprise – three-year old Guyana bred non winners of two races. Country Rock piloted by Jockey Ronaldo Appadu emerged as victor, while Money Time, Swinging Jet and Bin Ladin Kushan were the top four horses.

The fourth race was the JS Engineering services and supplies L Class and open to J3 first time starters. Haley cruised to victory while El Dorado Queen came second. Shake the Bank came third and Miss Olympic finished fourth.

In race five, the NM Security Classic West Indian-bred four-year old & West Indies three-year-old horses, Firecracker of the Jumbo Jet racing stables dominated the race and claimed the top spot. Experienced jockey Colin Ross left the dust behind, leaving Scandal in the trail, followed by Blinding Lights and Angry Bird in that order.

Glories Business returned a win in the AJM Sprint – Handicap E & Lower horses’ race. Early Bird finished second in a close sprint home with Glories Business, while Creemore and Hecho Com Amor were the other finishers in the top four.

The penultimate race of the day was the Sinotruk handicap I Class, J Class & West Indian-bred three-year-old maidens. Rachel was at her amazing best as she finished first, ahead of Royal Ink, Amazing Grace and Sex Appeal in that order.

Eight high-quality races were successfully staged at the Rising Sun Turf Club and more than G$10 million in cash and prizes was won. According to the preliminary schedule, the next race is set for March 17 at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club, and on March 31, the Port Mourant Turf Club will host another event.