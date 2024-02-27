Prosperity of Guyana must lead to prosperity of the Region – President Ali

Kaieteur News – President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali has assured Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley that this nation’s prosperity will lead to the prosperity of the Region.

The Head of State in his 54th Republic Anniversary address to the nation, during the annual Flag Raising Ceremony held on the lawns of Public Buildings on Thursday evening said that countries must partner to end hunger in the Region.

The President in a direct address to the visiting T&T Prime Minister who attended the ceremony said, “I want to assure our region that the prosperity of Guyana must lead to the prosperity of this region. We must work together in finding innovative solutions, in combining our economies, combining our human resources, combining all our efforts in building a cohesive region in which our regional economy will be highly functional and integrated, in which our regional economy will be interdependent on each other and in which, together, we will build a region free from hunger, free from energy poverty and a region in which we are capable of dealing with our problems and finding solutions among ourselves.”

President Ali has continuously committed to leading the Region in energy, food and climate security.

Ahead of the recently concluded Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, President Ali was interviewed on the event’s Energy Perspectives Podcast, where he spoke about Guyana’s role in regional energy security.

“I don’t think we have a role, we have a responsibility. We are part of a Region and I believe that part of our responsibility is to ensure that the Region has reliable energy, affordable energy and we will be working with our regional partners on a mechanism, through which we can help the Region in having affordable energy and reliable energy,” the Guyanese leader said.

While the President has been pushing for regional collaboration on these fronts, the country has expressed reservations when it comes to partnering with Trinidad and Tobago for the monetization of its gas resources.

During the recently concluded Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo hosted at the Guyana Marriott from February 19 to 22, the T&T Energy Minister, Stuart Young urged Guyana to utilize the infrastructure available on the twin island to swiftly monetize this country’s gas resources.

However, on Thursday, during his weekly press conference Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told reporters that a feasibility study would be required to determine whether it is more cost effective to pipe some of Guyana’s gas resources to Trinidad and Tobago located hundreds of miles away for processing, or utilize a floating platform for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) off Guyana’s coast.

Jagdeo said that authorities here are intent on aggressively monetizing its gas resources. He said it is for this reason the government is seeking an experienced partner to work alongside ExxonMobil to push the development of the resources in the Stabroek Block.

Where Trinidad is concerned, he said government is aware that the CARICOM nation is hunting for proven resources, given that its own gas reserve is dwindling.

The Vice President said it is the government’s intention to examine all options carefully, including the possibility of moving gas to Trinidad versus processing it in Guyana for industrialization purposes and possibly on a floating platform for LNG. Jagdeo said too that the government is also open to examining potential areas of collaboration with Suriname when it gets going with its deep-water project.

As he acknowledged that all possibilities will be properly examined, he also underscored that “everything has to be done on the basis of a feasibility study” to understand how much each option would cost.

He stressed that decisions cannot be made based on good will or desire alone or else they would not be financially feasible. The Vice President said such critical decisions have to be determined on the basis of what is good for his country and what will be viable in the market place.