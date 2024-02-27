Nah celebrate too early!

Latest update February 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – When de judge grant a Conservatory Order preventing de government from deducing pay from strike teachers or stopping de deduction, collection and transmittal of de union dues, we see all kinds of headlines. One of dem did read how de decision was  major victory fuh de teachers. It even mek some teachers decide fuh join de strike because dem feel dem gan get pay.

But dem boys want to tell dem teachers to be cautions. A Conservatory Order is not a final decision in de case wah de teachers bring against de government. It’s  a legal directive issued by a court to preserve a particular situation  until a final decision is made. De court simply seh leh de situation remains as it was until de matter is determined.

What gan happen if de court decide eventually dat de government gat de right fuh not pay de teachers fuh de days on strike? What can happen if de court eventually rule dat de government is merely doing de union a favor by deducing and transmitting de union dues?

If dat happen it gan mean that dem teachers and de union gan lose income. So dem teachers should not start celebrating as yet. Dem should wait on de outcome of de case.

Lang ago old people used to warn we that, “There’s many a slip between cup and lip.” This proverb forwarns against premature celebration or assuming success before it’s assured, emphasizing that unforeseen obstacles or failures can occur even at the last moment, causing one to lose what they thought was already secured.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

