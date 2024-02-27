Mangal and Adams victorious in Ansa McAl’s Glenmorangie Whiskey Two-Day Golf Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Golf enthusiasts gathered for a thrilling weekend of competition at the highly anticipated two-day tournament, generously sponsored by Ansa McAl under their prestigious Glenmorangie Whiskey brand. With the greens buzzing with excitement and anticipation, players from across the region showcased their skills and determination in pursuit of victory.

In a display of exceptional talent and precision, Mike Mangal emerged victorious in the 0-14 flight category, demonstrating remarkable skill and strategic play throughout the tournament. Mangal’s consistent performance and unwavering focus secured him the coveted title in his division.

Meanwhile, in the fiercely contested 15-36 flight category, Carlos Adams showcased remarkable resilience and tenacity, navigating the course with finesse to claim victory in his division. Adams’ impressive performance and unwavering dedication earned him well-deserved recognition among his peers.

The tournament, made possible through the generous sponsorship of Ansa McAl’s Glenmorangie Whiskey brand, provided participants with an unforgettable experience filled with camaraderie, sportsmanship, and friendly competition. As one of the premier events on the golfing calendar, the tournament served as a testament to the enduring popularity and passion for the sport in the region.

LGC President Patanjilee Persaud said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Ansa Mcal under their Glenmorangie Whiskey brand to sponsor this exciting two-day tournament.The event showcased the exceptional talent and camaraderie within the golfing community, and we congratulate Mike Mangal and Carlos Adams on their impressive victories. Supporting events like this tournament allows us to celebrate the spirit of golf and connect with enthusiasts who share our passion for excellence. We are proud to have been a part of such a successful and enjoyable event.”

The success of the tournament would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of all involved, including the players, sponsors, and organizers. As the golfing community looks forward to future events, the excitement continues to build, promising even more memorable moments on the greens.

Glenmorangie is a single malt whisky from the Moet Hennessy portfolio that is distributed by Ansa McAl Trading Limited. The brand was newly added to the company’s premium spirits portfolio, and is known as one of the best premium single malt whiskies that is available around the world. Glenmorangie is available from aged 10 years and up, and is available countrywide.

The results for the tournament were as follows:

0-14 Flight

1st Mike Mangal – Gross 79, HC 9, Net 70

2ndJaipaulSuknanan – Gross 82, HC 11, Net 71

3rd Miguel Yunes – Gross 82, HC 10, net 72

15-36 Flight

1st Carlos Adams – Gross 89, HC 27, Net 62

2nd Jason Clarke – Gross 89, HC 22, Net 67

3rd Chet Bowling – Gross 96, HC 26, Net 70

Nearest to pin – Hardeo Ghanpat

Longest drive Miguel Oviedo