Latest update February 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 27, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) successfully concluded its 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition on Sunday at the National Gymnasium located on Mandela Avenue. Kwakwani emerged victorious in both, the Boys and Girls Under-14 Series categories, as well as the U18 and Open Men’s division, while Mackenzie High secured the Boys U16 title.
On the final day of the two-day event, the U14 Boys final saw Kwakwani facing off against Bishop High School, with Kwakwani claiming a 22-13 victory. Travon Hopkinson delivered a standout performance, contributing 9 points. This followed his impressive tournament-high of 18 points in the semifinals.
On the opposing side, President College-A team suffered a decisive defeat at the hands of Kwakwani Girls, with a scoreline of 17-4. Lanisha Mohammed earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for her 10 points, also recording a game-high of 6 points in the semifinal.
Over in the Under16 divisional final, Mackenzie High secured the title with a six-point win over Kwakwani Boys, ending with a score of 18-12. Vladimir DaSilva put on a commendable performance, contributing 6 points and 5 rebounds to earn the MVP award. Mackenzie High had previously defeated Linden Foundation 17-4 in the semifinals to advance to the final.
Kwakwani later completed their Under-18 Series victory after two days of stiff competition, by defeating The Bishops High School with a score of 22-14 to secure the U18 Men’s title. Cordel Hoyte, the top scorer in the semifinals with 12 points, continued his strong form in the final, finishing with 8 points and 4 rebounds in the final, earning him the MVP accolade.
While in the Tertiary Over-21/Open final of the 2024 Fives Challenge Series, Kwakwani Men’s team dominated w1ith a stunning 12-point victory, and DeMarcus Adams received the MVP award for his outstanding contribution.
Free Throw – Tavishti Persaud (President’s College) with a score of 9 shots over Brandon McKoy (Saints)
Three Pointer -Stephon George (Linden Technical Institute) a with a score of 2 over Alafin Joseph (Saints)
Skills Combined – Simeon Sinclair (Kwakwani) finished ahead of Jamal Semple (LTI)
AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING
Feb 27, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) successfully concluded its 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition on Sunday at the National Gymnasium located on Mandela Avenue....
Feb 27, 2024
Feb 27, 2024
Feb 27, 2024
Feb 27, 2024
Feb 27, 2024
Kaieteur News – In public diplomacy and statesmanship, the power of rhetoric is undeniable. It is rhetoric, not theatrics... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – When the Foreign Ministers of the world’s wealthiest nations gathered in Brazil... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]