Latest update February 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Kwakwani carts off most of the spoils in YBG 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition

Feb 27, 2024 Sports

Kwakwani Basketball team takes YBG Fives Challenge Series U18 title.

Kwakwani Basketball team takes YBG Fives Challenge Series U18 title.

Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) successfully concluded its 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition on Sunday at the National Gymnasium located on Mandela Avenue. Kwakwani emerged victorious in both, the Boys and Girls Under-14 Series categories, as well as the U18 and Open Men’s division, while Mackenzie High secured the Boys U16 title.

Cordel Hoyte receiving his MVP trophy from YBG official at the National Gymnasium on Sunday.

Cordel Hoyte receiving his MVP trophy from YBG official at the National Gymnasium on Sunday.

Lanisha Mohammed of President College (Royals) cop MVP award in the Girls U14 Challenge.

Lanisha Mohammed of President College (Royals) cop MVP award in the Girls U14 Challenge.

On the final day of the two-day event, the U14 Boys final saw Kwakwani facing off against Bishop High School, with Kwakwani claiming a 22-13 victory. Travon Hopkinson delivered a standout performance, contributing 9 points. This followed his impressive tournament-high of 18 points in the semifinals.

On the opposing side, President College-A team suffered a decisive defeat at the hands of Kwakwani Girls, with a scoreline of 17-4. Lanisha Mohammed earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for her 10 points, also recording a game-high of 6 points in the semifinal.

Over in the Under16 divisional final, Mackenzie High secured the title with a six-point win over Kwakwani Boys, ending with a score of 18-12. Vladimir DaSilva put on a commendable performance, contributing 6 points and 5 rebounds to earn the MVP award. Mackenzie High had previously defeated Linden Foundation 17-4 in the semifinals to advance to the final.

Kwakwani later completed their Under-18 Series victory after two days of stiff competition, by defeating The Bishops High School with a score of 22-14 to secure the U18 Men’s title. Cordel Hoyte, the top scorer in the semifinals with 12 points, continued his strong form in the final, finishing with 8 points and 4 rebounds in the final, earning him the MVP accolade.

While in the Tertiary Over-21/Open final of the 2024 Fives Challenge Series, Kwakwani Men’s team dominated w1ith a stunning 12-point victory, and DeMarcus Adams received the MVP award for his outstanding contribution.

Winners of Skills Challenge

Free Throw – Tavishti Persaud (President’s College) with a score of 9 shots over Brandon McKoy (Saints)

Three Pointer -Stephon George (Linden Technical Institute) a with a score of 2 over Alafin Joseph (Saints)

Skills Combined – Simeon Sinclair (Kwakwani) finished ahead of Jamal Semple (LTI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kwakwani carts off most of the spoils in YBG 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition

Kwakwani carts off most of the spoils in YBG 5×5 Challenge...

Feb 27, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) successfully concluded its 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition on Sunday at the National Gymnasium located on Mandela Avenue....
Read More
Tudor’s ‘five’ guides Slingerz FC to dominant 7-0 win over Monedderlust

Tudor’s ‘five’ guides Slingerz FC to...

Feb 27, 2024

Former Powerlifting Champion Ms. Dawn McCammon-Barker takes over as LABA president following elections last Sunday

Former Powerlifting Champion Ms. Dawn...

Feb 27, 2024

Fruta Conquerors outlast Santos to lift the winners’ trophy; Friendship All-Stars needle Swan for third

Fruta Conquerors outlast Santos to lift the...

Feb 27, 2024

Mangal and Adams victorious in Ansa McAl’s Glenmorangie Whiskey Two-Day Golf Tournament

Mangal and Adams victorious in Ansa McAl’s...

Feb 27, 2024

Spankhurst wins from gate to pole at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani race

Spankhurst wins from gate to pole at Jumbo...

Feb 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]