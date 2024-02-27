Kwakwani carts off most of the spoils in YBG 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition

Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) successfully concluded its 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition on Sunday at the National Gymnasium located on Mandela Avenue. Kwakwani emerged victorious in both, the Boys and Girls Under-14 Series categories, as well as the U18 and Open Men’s division, while Mackenzie High secured the Boys U16 title.

On the final day of the two-day event, the U14 Boys final saw Kwakwani facing off against Bishop High School, with Kwakwani claiming a 22-13 victory. Travon Hopkinson delivered a standout performance, contributing 9 points. This followed his impressive tournament-high of 18 points in the semifinals.

On the opposing side, President College-A team suffered a decisive defeat at the hands of Kwakwani Girls, with a scoreline of 17-4. Lanisha Mohammed earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for her 10 points, also recording a game-high of 6 points in the semifinal.

Over in the Under16 divisional final, Mackenzie High secured the title with a six-point win over Kwakwani Boys, ending with a score of 18-12. Vladimir DaSilva put on a commendable performance, contributing 6 points and 5 rebounds to earn the MVP award. Mackenzie High had previously defeated Linden Foundation 17-4 in the semifinals to advance to the final.

Kwakwani later completed their Under-18 Series victory after two days of stiff competition, by defeating The Bishops High School with a score of 22-14 to secure the U18 Men’s title. Cordel Hoyte, the top scorer in the semifinals with 12 points, continued his strong form in the final, finishing with 8 points and 4 rebounds in the final, earning him the MVP accolade.

While in the Tertiary Over-21/Open final of the 2024 Fives Challenge Series, Kwakwani Men’s team dominated w1ith a stunning 12-point victory, and DeMarcus Adams received the MVP award for his outstanding contribution.

Winners of Skills Challenge

Free Throw – Tavishti Persaud (President’s College) with a score of 9 shots over Brandon McKoy (Saints)

Three Pointer -Stephon George (Linden Technical Institute) a with a score of 2 over Alafin Joseph (Saints)

Skills Combined – Simeon Sinclair (Kwakwani) finished ahead of Jamal Semple (LTI)