Preparations continue for KMTC Phagwah Horse Race meet

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports – With less than a month to go before race day, preparations have picked up for the much anticipated Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) one-day Phagwah Horse Race Meet.

The day of racing which is one of the biggest events on the horse racing calendar for the year will be held on Sunday, March 17, at The Kennard Memorial Turf Club, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne Berbice.

With preparations on the way, a number of sponsors and entries have already signed up to be a part of the day’s proceedings.

Already two major sponsors of horse racing in Guyana have inked their names on the programme. Metro Stationery and Office Supplies and Trophy Stall are already on board.

A total of six races are carded for the day with a whopping $5M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs in what is expected to be a keenly contested day of racing.

Metro will once again take charge of the feature event for C1 and Lower horses. That event will see the horses racing over one mile for a winning purse of $1M.

The other events listed are the H1 and Lower six furlongs race for a winning take of $500,000 and a trophy.

The animals classified J and K and lower will be compete over six furlongs for a winner’s take of $300,000 and a trophy.

There is an event for the Three years old Guyana Bred animals over 7 furlongs for $350,000 and trophy.

Horses classified L and lower will be competing over 6 furlongs for stakes and a trophy compliments of Mrs. Chan Kennard. The winning animal will race away with $200,000 and a trophy.

There is also a race for L non-winners animals over 5 furlongs with the winner also set to collect $200,000 and a trophy.

Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall Guyana will be sponsoring trophies for the outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable.

The day’s event will be conducted using the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA). Race time is 12:30 hrs.

Interested persons can make contact with Basil Bactowar 661-7815, Fazal Habibulla 657-7010, T Jagdeo 618-7278 or Isaac Dalloo 689-0629 for more information.