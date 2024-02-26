Our First People also say “Not a Blade of Grass” on Guyana’s 54th Republic Anniversary

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The day was briskly coming to an end and culminating with the onset of light but continuous showers on a cold and gloomy day. Vehicular traffic was crawling as we patiently navigated the Queensboro Bridge from Long Island City into Manhattan. Yes, we were on our way to an event to commemorate the 54th anniversary of Guyana’s Republican status at the Guyana Consulate on East 45th Street, New York.

The dreary weather and heavy traffic were not enough to deter attendance nor dampen enthusiasm among the guests who (reflects the diversity of Guyana) and were very joyful throughout the proceedings. Upon reaching our destination, we were greeted by two Consulate staff who gifted each of us a commemorative artificial necklace. As we entered the main hall of the Consulate, there was the Consul General Ambassador Michael Brotherson who warmly greeted us as he did with other guests, including members of the CARICOM New York Diplomatic and Consular Corps who also extended congratulations to Guyana on its 54th Republican anniversary.

The brief official programme commenced at 5:45pm and it was chaired by an Amerindian-Guyanese Isaiah Chappelle who welcomed everyone to this auspicious occasion and proclaimed “not a blade of grass” to surrender to our western neighbour. After having invited Pastor James Richmond to offer a prayer of gratitude, he next asked Ms. Jevanah LaRose. a Guyana Permanent Mission staff member, to render both the American and the Guyana national anthem. And what an impressive performance!

Ambassador Brotherson delivered a short but brilliant speech and spoke of the great leadership provided by President Dr Irfaan Ali. He said “President Ali’s energetic, visionary, transformative, and people-centered approach to governance is a compelling catalyst for Guyana’s development for the benefit of every Guyanese.” About Mashramani, he observed: “It is a glorious display of national unity, oneness and concepts which are in consonance with the ‘One Guyana‘ philosophy.” Ambassador Brotherson also urged Guyanese to visit Guyana to witness the great transformation taking place there. He reiterated that the Guyana Consulate is there to serve the Guyana diaspora.

There was a guest appearance of New York City’s First Deputy Police Commissioner Ms. Tanya Kinsella whose mother is from New Amsterdam, Guyana. She recently visited Guyana and met with President Ali. Ms. Tanya rose from the police ranks to become the First Deputy Police Commissioner of NYC. She also related how she had to overcome hurdles to reach where she is today. The top police officer has promised to work for the welfare of all groups including Guyanese diasporans.

Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett spoke about the challenges facing Guyana and how food security is a top priority. She stressed “our education, food production, manufacturing, forestry, and healthcare sectors have, and continue to expand, securing brighter future and a robust support system for every Guyanese.” She also noted: “Infrastructure continues to expand rapidly connecting our people, enabling trade, and opening pathways to development and success.” Regarding Guyana’s territorial integrity she emphasized: “Let me assure you our resolve to protect our borders remain unshakeable…we would stand firm against any adversity that threatens our territorial integrity and economic prosperity.” The Ambassador praised the diaspora for its support and urged them to continue to support their homeland. For the month of February 2024 Guyana holds the Presidency of the UN Security Council.

The official programme was closed by Mr. Faisal Yussuff, the Investment and Diaspora Officer who acknowledged the key role being played by Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett at the United Nations and also expressed gratitude to Ambassador Brotherson for his strong leadership. Mr. Yussuff also asked all Guyanese to keep in their prayers the victims of the Mahdia fire and the soldiers who perished in the helicopter crash. He was very emphatic when he declared: “Essequibo is ours.” The staff of the Guyana Consulate and the Guyana Permanent Mission is commended for putting together a wonderful programme.

Yours truly,

Dr. Tara Singh