Netanyahu says Rafah assault ‘will happen’

Latest update February 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2024 News
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, says the last time it was able to deliver food to northern Gaza was on January 23, renewing calls for the international community to allow more aid to the Palestinian territory to avert famine.
Margaret Satterthwaite, UN special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, has spoken to our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic about the deteriorating situation in Gaza after the International Court of Justice’s order to Israel to prevent genocide in the territory.
Here is a summary of what she said: The Israeli war against the health system in Gaza is deliberate. Following the ruling of the International Court of Justice, there has been further escalation.
We fear a disaster due to the spread of decomposing bodies and the spread of epidemics. We cannot do anything without an immediate ceasefire.
Meanwhile advocacy group stresses Muslim Americans’ political power amid Gaza war. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has said that it found through a recent study in cooperation with a data firm that there are more than two million registered Muslim voters in the US – a significant increase from previous estimates.
“As American Muslim voters surge in numbers, united in staunch opposition to the United States’ complicity in Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, our ballots wield the power not only to shape policy but to determine our leaders and chart a better course for our nation,” CAIR director Nihad Awad said in a statement.
Muslim American advocates have been increasingly frustrated with Biden over his unconditional support for Israel’s war on Gaza.
AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING
Feb 26, 2024Kaieteur Sports – A packed Bush Lot Sports Complex Ground witnessed the Cotton Tree Die Hard team stormed to a championship win in the AJM Mash It Up T20 tournament. Cotton Tree defeated...
Feb 26, 2024
Feb 26, 2024
Feb 26, 2024
Feb 26, 2024
Feb 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – In any democratic society, the separation between the machinery of the state and partisan politics... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – When the Foreign Ministers of the world’s wealthiest nations gathered in Brazil... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]