Netanyahu says Rafah assault ‘will happen’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will attack Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering, but the assault “will be delayed somewhat” if a captives deal is reached.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, says the last time it was able to deliver food to northern Gaza was on January 23, renewing calls for the international community to allow more aid to the Palestinian territory to avert famine.

Margaret Satterthwaite, UN special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, has spoken to our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic about the deteriorating situation in Gaza after the International Court of Justice’s order to Israel to prevent genocide in the territory.

Here is a summary of what she said: The Israeli war against the health system in Gaza is deliberate. Following the ruling of the International Court of Justice, there has been further escalation.

We fear a disaster due to the spread of decomposing bodies and the spread of epidemics. We cannot do anything without an immediate ceasefire.

Meanwhile advocacy group stresses Muslim Americans’ political power amid Gaza war. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has said that it found through a recent study in cooperation with a data firm that there are more than two million registered Muslim voters in the US – a significant increase from previous estimates.

“As American Muslim voters surge in numbers, united in staunch opposition to the United States’ complicity in Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, our ballots wield the power not only to shape policy but to determine our leaders and chart a better course for our nation,” CAIR director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

Muslim American advocates have been increasingly frustrated with Biden over his unconditional support for Israel’s war on Gaza.