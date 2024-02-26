Construction worker on station bail for allegedly raping girl, 12

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl last Saturday was released from police custody on station bail.

Police could not hold him for more than 72 hours without getting a court extension so they were forced to let him go as investigations continue into rape of the child. Kaieteur News reported on Thursday last that he allegedly raped the girl and left her bleeding after tricking her into following him to see an alligator.

The man is one of several male employees constructing a road where the girl lives with her mother and other siblings. They have been working there a while now and the family has grown acquainted with them on a first name basis since they have to walk pass them to get in their home.

The workers, Kaieteur News was told, would also lime around their house in a friendly manner but relatives did not know one of them had ulterior motives after setting his eyes on the 12-year-old girl.

Sometime after 16:00hrs on Saturday February 17, 2024 bleeding and traumatised, the child walked into the living room of her home and informed her mother that she was raped. According the mother, the child said that she was in her room when the suspect came to her window and asked her if she wanted to see an alligator in the bushes behind her house.

Trusting his word, the girl reportedly picked up her tablet and went with him to take pictures of the reptile she wanted to see so badly. The man took her down a path but after they walked a fair distance where no one was around. She reportedly became suspicious of him and turned around to ask him “way part this alligator really deh”.

It was at this point, the suspect allegedly grabbed the child and threw her on to the ground. She reportedly told her mother that he placed his hands on her mouth, muffling her screams and “had his way with her. When he was finished, he reportedly allowed her to get up and she ran all the way home crying.

The mother recalled to Kaieteur News that the moment when she walked in the living room. “She come in looking raggedy like but I seh mussy she (younger) brother got she looking suh, cause she been in the room with he”, the mother said before adding that her daughter placed her hands on her head and said “mammy if a tell you something, you gon vex with me”.

The woman said that after she learnt that her daughter was raped, she decided to take the child to the hospital immediately. Doctors noted that she had a bite mark to her neck and there were multiple bruises and scratches on her leg. The mother believe that the suspect might have inflicted those injuries while trying to forcefully take off her daughter’s pants and underwear.