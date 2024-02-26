‘Ceasefire now, end the genocide in Gaza’

– Guyanese take pro-Palestine protest to CARICOM summit

Kaieteur News – Led by the Palestine Solidarity Group, a number Guyanese on Sunday afternoon protested for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at the opening ceremony of the 46th CARICOM heads of Government meeting being held in Guyana.

The opening ceremony was held the National Cultural Center located on Homestretch and Mandela Avenues, Georgetown. As the CARICOM heads of Government along with their delegation and other foreign diplomats arrived, protestors stood outside of the barricades placed in front of the Cultural Center at Hadfield Street and Mandela Avenue with banners stating ‘Ceasefire Now, End the Genocide, Free Palestine.’

Other protestors held placards saying that the United States of America (USA) Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Security Council, Linda Thomas-Greenfield is not welcomed. Linda Thomas-Greenfield is presently in Guyana for the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.

According to the statement by the Palestine Solidarity Group in Guyana, the United States (US), a permanent UN Security Council member, has continuously vetoed all attempts to attain a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Most recently, on February 20th, 2024, the US Ambassador to the Security Council, Mrs. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, cast the only vote against a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, saying that “proceeding with a vote today was wishful and irresponsible”. This is the third time that the US has vetoed a ceasefire resolution”, the Solidarity Group said.

While the group and its supporters protested for an immediate cease fire, they made it clear that because of the US’ strong support for Israel, a nation accused of committing genocide in Palestine-its ambassador is not welcomed here. “We picket today to un-welcome Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield to Guyana!” the protestors said in a press statement released after the protest.

They labeled the US as agents and allies of a Zionist killing machine. “We stand with President (Mohamed Irfaan) Ali and all peace and justice loving Guyanese and citizens of the world against genocide in Gaza,” they said while demanding an “immediate ceasefire to all Israeli hostilities against Palestinians in Gaza and the entire Occupied Territory”. President Ali during his speech at Guyana’s 54th Republic Day Anniversary Flag Raising Ceremony called for the “atrocities’ in Gaza to end now.

He said that an immediate ceasefire and a two-state resolution is the only solution to conflict between Israel. Guyana since taking its seat at UN Security Council has been steadfast in its advocacy for ceasefire in GAZA.

Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, over 29,000 Palestinians-majority of them women and children have been killed by the Israeli army.

Guyana is one of more than 150 nations who stands in solidarity with Palestine. Protestors said that they plan to take their protest actions to the Marriot on Tuesday.