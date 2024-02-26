CARICOM summit opens with promise to prioritise Haiti

By Kiana Wilburg and Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, assuming the rotating Chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), on Sunday declared Haiti’s welfare as a paramount concern for the regional body during his address at the opening of 46th Regular Meeting of the 15-member bloc.

The event took place at the National Cultural Centre in Georgetown. President Ali’s address not only highlighted the urgent need to address the challenges facing the French-speaking nation, besieged by political and violence but also outlined a comprehensive agenda encompassing regional food security, trade facilitation, digital transformation, and climate resilience.

In his impassioned speech, President Ali underscored CARICOM’s unwavering commitment to advancing the interests of the Haitian people. He commended the leadership of Former St. Lucian Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony, who chairs the group tasked with addressing Haiti’s multifaceted issues. “Today (Sunday), we spend most of this morning on the very issue of Haiti, we are committed as a region in ensuring that the people of Haiti can also realise their full potential in peace, security and with good governance, we owe it to the people of Haiti,” Ali added.

“Anything that impedes the interest of the people of Haiti is of immense concern for the leadership of this region,” President Ali affirmed. “Sometimes as a region, we are in tough positions and we have to take tough measures…” the President stated. President Ali recognised the escalating food insecurity within the region, citing statistics indicating a rise in the proportion of the population affected by hunger and malnutrition since 2022. He announced plans to end hunger and malnutrition in the region by 2030 by mobilising international finance and support.

To combat this pressing challenge, he announced collaborative efforts with Canada to finance projects aimed at promoting innovative agriculture, particularly involving youth and women. Moreover, a sustainable agriculture project, with a proposed investment of US$25 million from Saudi Arabia, aims to revitalise food production systems in the region, with a specific focus on empowering youth and women in agribusiness.

President Ali said CARICOM will be working with, “Empraba or Brazil for the rebuilding of the citrus sector of the region focusing on having one million citrus seedlings available within the first year by the end of December 2024…to revitalise the citrus industry in the region.”

Notably, President Ali made an assertive comment for the trade barriers within the region to be removed. He said: “We are too small to be competing against each other…people of this region call upon your leaders to remove these barriers…these barriers need to go and must go urgently.”

Digital transformation

In the realm of digital transformation, President Ali proposed the development of a unified digital strategy and regulations governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) within the region. Ali said, “Because if we are going to integrate that digital platform, we must be integrated from conceptualisation to implementation, we cannot all operate on a different platform, it will not help integration and we have to take this very seriously.”

He continued: “I believe the region must work immediately on developing regulations to govern the AI and the use of AI within this region. We must have a common rule-based system regulations and legislation to deal with AI, it is going to be disastrous if we do not manage this now and have the infrastructure established to manage it now.”

President Ali stressed the need for a common framework to harness the potential of digital technologies while ensuring inclusivity and accountability. Moreover, recognising the existential threat posed by climate change, President Ali reaffirmed CARICOM’s commitment to climate resilience and adaptation. He announced significant contributions towards the regional adaptation fund, with commitment, US$2 million and US$3 million from Guyana’s carbon sale credits and ExxonMobil respectively.

President Ali also underscored the importance of regional energy security, highlighting the potential of renewable energy resources in Suriname, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago to bolster the region’s energy infrastructure. “We need to sit down and articulate a regional energy plan that guarantees regional energy security, just like we are working on a plan that ensures regional food security. This is an important agenda item that we must confront,” the new CARICOM Chair said.

In concluding his address, President Ali expressed optimism about the opportunities that lie ahead for CARICOM. He commended the achievements of the previous Chair, Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, and pledged to work collaboratively with member states to address the region’s most pressing challenges and foster sustainable development.

Argyle agreement

Skerrit, in his address, hailed the peace agreement facilitated by CARICOM between Guyana and Venezuela in St. Vincent last December as a model for global emulation. Skerrit expressed profound satisfaction at Venezuela’s decision to step back from its threats of forceful annexation of the Essequibo region, while Guyana, without resorting to violence, reciprocated.

Reflecting on his presence during the agreement’s culmination in St. Vincent, Skerrit expressed unwavering confidence in the unity and Caribbean spirit to continue guiding them forward. “We made international news not for unrest or war or violence but for our hosting of mature proactive deliberations, that created a template, which others in the world would do well if they follow,” he said.

Maintaining peace

Meanwhile, CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett in her address highlighted the region’s commitment to maintaining peace. Dr. Barnett said, “We are committed to retain the region as a zone of peace despite various border controversies and the passage of guns from overseas…”

In her speech, she also underscored the leaders’ to focus priorities on issues such as food security, climate change, free movement of people, financial assistance, and enhanced trade within the region.