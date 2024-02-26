Canada reiterates support for Guyana’s territorial integrity

– calls on Venezuela to respect international law

Kaieteur News – Canada’s Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen has reiterated the country’s support for Guyana in the ongoing border controversy with neighbouring Venezuela.

Hussen, who is currently on a two-day visit to Guyana, said yesterday during an event at the Canadian High Commissioner’s Official Residence in Bel Air Gardens, Georgetown that his country is concerned about the tensions brewing between the two South American states. “We in Canada and the Canadian government is concerned with the ongoing tensions between Guyana and Venezuela. We stand with the Guyanese people, we stand with the government and we call for the respect of international law,” the Minister asserted.

He assured Guyana’s Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh that Canada supports Guyana’s territorial integrity as he called for a peaceful, diplomatic settlement. Dr. Singh in response thanked the Minister for Canada’s support and the country’s strong position on Guyana’s territorial integrity.

He said, “You Minister Hussen also highlighted other important dimensions that we share, including our commitment to democracy and to the rule of law, both internationally and domestically and I want to place on record, Guyana’s tremendous and immeasurable appreciation of Canada’s support on so many issues that are of critical importance to us.”

Dr. Singh continued, “You mentioned, Minister Hussen and reiterated Canada’s support for Guyana’s territorial integrity and Guyana’s sovereignty this morning and I want to thank you very much for Canada’s strong position in this regard, strong and consistent position in this regard over the years, including most recently, and your reiteration of Canada’s position in this regard.”

He said Canada has consistently supported Guyana’s democracy and democratic institutions, over the long-standing relationship between the two countries over the years.

Last December, Venezuela issued a map claiming ownership of two thirds of Guyana, the mineral-rich Essequibo region. The controversy is presently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) where both countries have presented arguments. In the meantime, both Guyana and Venezuela have agreed to refrain from the use of force against each other and have committed to the pursuance of good neighbourliness, peaceful coexistence, and the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean. These were among the 10 declarations signed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on December 14, 2023.