Taxi driver shot dead during row over parking

Feb 25, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was shot dead early Saturday morning at Alexander Street, Georgetown (in the vicinity of Bourda Market) during a row over a parking spot.

Dead is 41-year-old Eon Holder of Lot 2498 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Holder was killed around 05:30 hrs. in front of Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), located on Alexander Street.

According to police, the alleged murder was committed by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. Police related that at about 04:40hrs, Holder was at a taxi service working his motor car PRR 271, when he was hired by a 50-year-old businessman of Queenstown, Georgetown, to go at the Bourda Market and purchase vegetables.

Upon arrival at Alexander Street, the businessman exited the car and was walking towards Bourda Market, leaving the victim (Holder) to look for a parking space.

The businessman reportedly claimed that after five minutes, his ears were filled with sounds of loud explosion. After hearing the explosion, he looked back and saw Holder lying on the ground about 15 feet away from his car in a pool of blood.

The businessman said he saw two men, one reportedly armed with a handgun, running away from the bloody crime scene.

Reports are that witnesses informed Police that the taxi driver reportedly parked his car in the middle of the street, blocking other vehicles from passing. This angered one of the suspects who whipped out a handgun and discharged a round at the taxi driver.

Thereafter, the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned, and the victim was pronounced dead by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Following an examination of the body, it was noticed that Holder sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his face.

Police in a statement said Holder’s body is at the Memorial Funeral Home awaiting Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are ongoing.

