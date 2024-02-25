Support for teachers’ strike to increase this week – GTU President

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Mark Lyte believes that the teachers’ strike, which will be in its 4th week, will witness increased support come Monday. Lyte was at the time speaking on a Facebook live stream on Thursday following a High Court ruling which temporarily restrained the Government of Guyana from deducting from the salaries of striking teachers.

“Teachers were threatened and forced to go back to school …Some of them went back because of fear and because of their commitment. That is why we took the Government to Court to ensure that no teachers are victimized…” the GTU leader said.

He continued: “Come Monday we are outside again, I want to urge all of our teachers to come out because there is a term of resumption that is specific to the salary negotiation. Until then, we will not be returning to the classroom.”

The GTU President urged the Government to act sensibly “because the strike action is only going to get bigger by other unions joining.”

“Let’s go to collective bargaining table and start the discussion on salary negotiation,” he said pointing out that the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has already indicated its intention to have public servants engage in the industrial action over the 6.5 percent pay raise they were given last year.

On Thursday, the GPSU issued an ultimatum to the Government warning of potential industrial action if the administration does not engage in negotiations with the Union.

This ultimatum follows the GPSU’s dissatisfaction with the government’s alleged failure to participate in bargaining discussions.

In a press statement released by the Union, it was stated that the Executive Council unanimously decided during its Statutory Executive Council Meeting held on February 21, 2024, to demand the government’s presence at the bargaining table.

“The issues affecting workers in the public service, and government’s reluctance to meet at the bargaining table, or to conciliate to break the deadlock that has arisen, were discussed extensively at the Union’s meeting on February 21, 2024, which resulted from meetings with its members throughout the country,” GPSU said.

“The union will continue to engage its members on this matter over the coming days through a committee which was established to ensure that the GPSU is mobilised, and all grievance procedures under the existing agreement is followed as we issue, and thereafter execute the ultimatum will now be directed to the government,” the Union continued.

The Ultimatum came moments after High Court Justice Sandil Kissoon granted a temporary order blocking the Government of Guyana from deducting the salaries of striking teachers.

The judge also granted an Interim Order which restrains the Government from withholding the remittance of teachers’ dues to the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU).

The judge made the Orders at the first hearing of the case filed by the GTU to challenge to the Government’s decision to deduct pay from the salaries of striking teachers and also blocking the administration from moving ahead with a decision to discontinue the deduction of union dues from the salaries of teachers on behalf of the Union.

While he granted the Interim Orders, the judge gave an undertaking to have the matter heard and determined at the earliest possible date. The request for Conservatory Orders was made even as Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall SC, who appeared on behalf of the Government of Guyana, sought an extension of time to respond to the GTU’s case from the court.