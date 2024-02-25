Miss World Guyana’s majestic tribute to the Canje Pheasant

Kaieteur News – Miss World Guyana Andrea King’s majestic tribute to the Canje Pheasant- a symbol of nationhood— has undoubtedly caught the eye of thousands this week.

As she graced the stage of the 71st Miss World national costume competition in Delhi India, King gave the world a glimpse of the intriguing yet mysterious bird also known as the hoatzin.

According to information posted on the Miss World Guyana page, The Canje Pheasant– the hoatzin can be found along the banks of the Berbice River and its tributary, the Canje Creek.

With its blood-red eyes, striking blue cheeks, and crests adorned with spiky auburn feathers, it possesses an unmistakably majestic appearance.

This intriguing yet beautiful, and utterly unique bird is a source of immense pride for Guyana, as it holds the distinction of being the national bird.

Feeding on the leaves of aquatic vegetation through a process of bacterial fermentation, akin to a cow’s digestive system, the hoatzin stands alone in the avian world with this exceptional adaptation.

The hoatzin has recently caught the attention of the scientific community, with an article in The New Yorker Magazine from November 2022 suggesting that this fascinating bird may hold the key to unravelling a riddle in Darwin’s tree of life. It seems to defy every classification and could be more than just a missing piece in the evolutionary puzzle.

As the world continues to unlock the secrets of nature, the hoatzin stands as a reminder that there is still so much to learn and discover. This remarkable bird not only represents Guyana’s national pride but also serves as a symbol of the boundless wonders that await our exploration and understanding.

In a world where so much seems to have been discovered and categorised, the hoatzin challenges you to rethink what you know about the natural world. Its unique characteristics and mysterious place in the evolutionary web make it a captivating subject of study, one that many biologists are intrigued by but may be hesitant to fully embrace.

ABOUT THE DESIGNER | MWANZA GLENN

Mwanza Mainza Glenn’s illustrious career spans the realms of dance, fashion, and youth development.

His dedication was depicted in not only designing Guyana’s national Dance of the World costume but also in the time spent choreographing the dance for Miss World Guyana 2022-2023, Andrea King.

He tirelessly empowers young talents to explore their artistic potential through the creative and performing arts; making him an exceptional Beauty with a Purpose supporter.

Mwanza Glenn’s journey in the creative arts commenced two decades ago, and to this day, he remains a beacon of inspiration, proudly representing Guyana on the global stage. His early exposure to various artistic disciplines laid the foundation for his exceptional talent and commitment. Graduating from the National School of Dance, Mwanza’s prowess led him to distinguished seven-year tenure with the National Dance Company of Guyana, where he honed his craft and earned acclaim for his contributions.

In addition to his remarkable dance career, Mwanza Glenn is the principal fashion designer of Wanza’s Designs, a revered fashion brand renowned for its memorable silhouettes and multicultural aesthetic.

His fusion of Caribbean culture with couture has garnered widespread acclaim, including representing Guyana as the country ambassador at Mission Catwalk, the Caribbean version of Project Runway. With countless collections, accolades for best gowns, and recognition for his creations, Mwanza continues to elevate the fashion landscape in Guyana and beyond.

Beyond his artistic pursuits, Mwanza Glenn is also an accomplished actor, appearing in Guyana’s most famous radio serial drama, and a dedicated dance teacher, imparting his expertise to youths across various schools in Guyana.

His unwavering commitment to the arts has earned him numerous accolades, including the Guyana Cultural Association of New York Youth Award 2015, several City Council Citations from the New York City Council, and the BrandYouth 40/40 Entrepreneurial Award 2019, among others.

(Adapted from Miss World Guyana Facebook Page)