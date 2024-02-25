Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horse race set to ignite Rising Sun today

Kaieteur Sports – The best horses and jockeys will be on show today, Sunday February 24 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

Eight high-quality races are on the cards for the Jumbo Jet Throughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) Mashramani meet, which will run-off from 12:30h local time.

The feature race will be the Jumbo Jet Group Open to all imported and locally bred horses, running at 1600 meters. Top horses in Spankhurst, Phil In Echo, Easy Time, Bossalina, Jessica’s Pride, El Tarzan, and Stolen Money are the seven entries for the feature race. The winner of the feature event will bag G$ 2 million.

A total of G$10 million will be up for grabs across the eight-race program. The opening race will be the G Class and Lower running at 1400 meters. The K Class race open to J3 First time starters will be the second race of the day while the three-year-old Guyana bred non winners of two races will follow.

Race four is the L Class and open to J3 first time starters; running at 1100 meters. The fifth race on the card will be the West Indian bred four-year-old and West Indies three-year old horses. The AJM sprint – handicap E & Lower horses will be the sixth race of the day.

The penultimate race of the day is the Handicap I Class, J Class and West Indian-Bred three-year old maidens.

According to veteran journalist and administrator Glen Mohammed, all systems are in place for race day.

“Plans have been very successful. We must commend the trainers and owners for meeting the entries deadlines. We have a very competitive eight-race card. Horses from different variety will be on show,” Mohammed said.

Easy Time looks to be unstoppable, but we have Stolen Money, a lot has been said. There will be a battle between the Corentyne horses and West Berbice horses, and that rivalry is what brings people together.”

“Stolen Money is owned by Dennis Deoroop, who also owned Scores Even, so they are hoping that Stolen Money could emulate Scores Even, a grey horse also.”

The track needs to be reconditioned every day. Mr Nasurdeen Mohamed Jr. has invested a lot in getting these racks ready for race day. A lot has been done to improve the standard of the sport in Guyana. There are also works behind the scenes to get horses more affordable for prospective owners,” Mohammed explained.

He also noted that a lot is being done to get horses regulated, and he spoke about the importance of having a breeding industry.