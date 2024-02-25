Latest update February 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Duo busted with G$64M in cocaine at CJIA

Feb 25, 2024 News

Arrested, Koby Bakker and Travis Sealey

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Thursday busted with G$64M worth of cocaine at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The men were identified as 26-year-old Travis Sealey, a shift leader attached to the New Timehri Handling Service (NTHS) and 20-year-old Koby Bakker, a ground security coordinator, attached to Secure Innovations and Concept (SIC).

The interception was done by officers attached to the airport’s Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) who observed the men retrieving four duffle bags from an unidentified male through the airport’s fence.

A search was conducted on the bags and 64 brick like parcels, suspected to be cocaine, were discovered.

The men as well as the suspected drugs were then escorted to the CANU’s headquarters. Tests done on the parcels confirmed them to be cocaine weighing 71.2 kg, with an estimated street value of GY$64,000,000.

Kaieteur News understands that the drugs were to be loaded on a British Airways Flight bound for St. Lucia (UVF), with onwards connection to the United Kingdom.

Providing that the drugs had reached its intended destination, estimated street value would have been over £3,000,000 which is equivalent to approximately GY$679,000,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

