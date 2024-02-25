Duo busted with G$64M in cocaine at CJIA

Latest update February 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 25, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two men were on Thursday busted with G$64M worth of cocaine at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
The men were identified as 26-year-old Travis Sealey, a shift leader attached to the New Timehri Handling Service (NTHS) and 20-year-old Koby Bakker, a ground security coordinator, attached to Secure Innovations and Concept (SIC).
The interception was done by officers attached to the airport’s Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) who observed the men retrieving four duffle bags from an unidentified male through the airport’s fence.
A search was conducted on the bags and 64 brick like parcels, suspected to be cocaine, were discovered.
The men as well as the suspected drugs were then escorted to the CANU’s headquarters. Tests done on the parcels confirmed them to be cocaine weighing 71.2 kg, with an estimated street value of GY$64,000,000.
Kaieteur News understands that the drugs were to be loaded on a British Airways Flight bound for St. Lucia (UVF), with onwards connection to the United Kingdom.
Providing that the drugs had reached its intended destination, estimated street value would have been over £3,000,000 which is equivalent to approximately GY$679,000,000.
Investigations are ongoing.
AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING
Feb 25, 2024Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was shot dead early Saturday morning at Alexander Street, Georgetown (in the vicinity of Bourda Market) during a row over a parking spot. Dead is 41-year-old Eon...
Feb 25, 2024
Feb 25, 2024
Feb 25, 2024
Feb 25, 2024
Feb 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, workers were busy cleaning up the mess left behind by those who went out to watch and indulge... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – When the Foreign Ministers of the world’s wealthiest nations gathered in Brazil... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]