Latest update February 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

46th Regular meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government opens today

Feb 25, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The 46th Regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) opens today at the National Cultural Centre, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, Guyana.

The meeting, which will be chaired by President Irfaan Ali, will run from February 25 to February 28. President Ali is the incoming Chair of CARICOM, succeeding Rooseveldt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica.

Dr. Carla Barnett, CARICOM Secretary-General, and the Outgoing Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Dominica, will also address the gathering.

The agenda for the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will encompass critical issues including the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Security, Regional Security, Climate Change and Climate Financing, Global and Hemispheric Issues, Regional Transportation, Foreign and Community Relations, Reparations and 2024 ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup.

Cross cutting matters including youth, civil society and CARICOM Private Sector Organisation will also form part of the discussions by the Heads of Government.

The business sessions of the four-day Meeting will be held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Discussions during the business sessions will include the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and an update on the implementation of the free movement of all Community Nationals by 31 March 2024, as mandated at the 45th Regular Meeting in July last year.

The CARICOM Chairman, as lead Head of Government with responsibility for Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Security in the CARICOM Quasi Cabinet, will update the meeting on the Community’s 25 by 2025 initiative to tackle the Region’s rising food import bill and improve intra-regional trade, a statement by the CARICOM Secretariat said.

According to the Secretariat, the Heads of Government will receive several guests and technical experts who will discuss political, social, economic and financial matters relevant to the prosperity and resilience of our Community.

The special guests expected to interact with the Heads of Government include His Excellency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, Dr. Ilan Goldfajn, President, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), His Excellency Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia and Her Excellency Reem al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Taxi driver shot dead during row over parking

Taxi driver shot dead during row over parking

Feb 25, 2024

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was shot dead early Saturday morning at Alexander Street, Georgetown (in the vicinity of Bourda Market) during a row over a parking spot. Dead is 41-year-old Eon...
Read More
Guyana to take on Argentina and USA on opening day

Guyana to take on Argentina and USA on opening

Feb 25, 2024

Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horse race set to ignite Rising Sun today

Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horse race set to ignite...

Feb 25, 2024

Sinclair, Thorne and company pilot Harpy Eagles to commanding 221-run win over WIA

Sinclair, Thorne and company pilot Harpy Eagles...

Feb 25, 2024

West Indies O60s overcome powerful Aussies but fall short against India

West Indies O60s overcome powerful Aussies but...

Feb 25, 2024

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Alex Thomas as head coach

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Alex Thomas as head...

Feb 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]