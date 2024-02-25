46th Regular meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government opens today

Kaieteur News – The 46th Regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) opens today at the National Cultural Centre, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, Guyana.

The meeting, which will be chaired by President Irfaan Ali, will run from February 25 to February 28. President Ali is the incoming Chair of CARICOM, succeeding Rooseveldt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica.

Dr. Carla Barnett, CARICOM Secretary-General, and the Outgoing Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Dominica, will also address the gathering.

The agenda for the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will encompass critical issues including the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Security, Regional Security, Climate Change and Climate Financing, Global and Hemispheric Issues, Regional Transportation, Foreign and Community Relations, Reparations and 2024 ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup.

Cross cutting matters including youth, civil society and CARICOM Private Sector Organisation will also form part of the discussions by the Heads of Government.

The business sessions of the four-day Meeting will be held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Discussions during the business sessions will include the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and an update on the implementation of the free movement of all Community Nationals by 31 March 2024, as mandated at the 45th Regular Meeting in July last year.

The CARICOM Chairman, as lead Head of Government with responsibility for Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Security in the CARICOM Quasi Cabinet, will update the meeting on the Community’s 25 by 2025 initiative to tackle the Region’s rising food import bill and improve intra-regional trade, a statement by the CARICOM Secretariat said.

According to the Secretariat, the Heads of Government will receive several guests and technical experts who will discuss political, social, economic and financial matters relevant to the prosperity and resilience of our Community.

The special guests expected to interact with the Heads of Government include His Excellency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, Dr. Ilan Goldfajn, President, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), His Excellency Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia and Her Excellency Reem al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, United Arab Emirates (UAE).