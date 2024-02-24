Latest update February 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Regal Legends ready to defend title

Feb 24, 2024 Sports

Regal Legends departed from the CJIA.

Regal Legends departed from the CJIA.

Florida Cup 2024

– FL Sport providing live streaming

Kaieteur Sports – The 17th edition of the Florida Cup Cricket tournament begun yesterday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with three categories being contested.

At various venues across the US sunshine state 18 teams begin their quest for softball supremacy in the first major tournament of the year.

Defending champions in the over-50 category, Regal Legends took on Orlando Legends in Miramar Park their opening fixture yesterday morning before turning their attention to Shaw’s Reality Legends in the afternoon.

The Mahendra Hardyal lead side will end their preliminary round of matches today, Saturday morning with a key clash against Marine Legends, the other team that travelled from Guyana.

The semifinals will be this afternoon while finals in all three categories will be tomorrow, Sunday.

The other categories are for Masters players who are 40 year and older and the All-Star category which caters for players of any age.

Hardyal was confident of bagging another title in the Legends Category where he noted that the players are a settled bunch of eager guys that had some cricket heading into the Florida Cup.

The defending champions are joining forces with New York Hustlers Legends for this tournament mainly because of the challenges of getting full squads to travel to every tournament.

Before leaving Guyana, Regal Legends were given a boost of confidence from popular YouTuber Danny Persaud with his channel, It’s Our Life ARD with a timely sponsorship.

Meanwhile, President of the South Florida Softball Cricket League (SFSCL), Anoop Basdeo is expecting high levels of competition. “As a League, we have done everything possible to ensure all teams have a fun and memorable weekend. For the first time we will be having Live streaming on all three days of the tournament. All teams are eager and the weather is in our favour,” Basdeo stated.

The live streaming is being done by FL Sport with Chief Executive Officer, John Ramsingh leading the commentary team. The coverage will be carried on the Guyana TV Network.

Florida Cup is the first major Softball tournament of the year among teams from North America and Guyana. In July, teams take on the Independence Cup in New York and in November teams end the year in Guyana at the Prime Minister’s Cup.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Trophy Stall (Canada) on board with Jumbo Jet for Mash Horserace

Trophy Stall (Canada) on board with Jumbo Jet for Mash Horserace

Feb 24, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – As the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) eagerly prepares for the much-anticipated Mashramani Horse Race event this Sunday, February 25, the racing community is...
Read More
Sinclair 165*, bowlers leave Guyana Harpy Eagles in control with a day left 

Sinclair 165*, bowlers leave Guyana Harpy Eagles...

Feb 24, 2024

CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze Regional Tournaments return to St. Kitts in 2024

CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze...

Feb 24, 2024

Narendra Singh stars with the bat for Peters Hall

Narendra Singh stars with the bat for Peters Hall

Feb 24, 2024

Guyana kick off Concacaf U20 campaign with 4-0 defeat against Antigua

Guyana kick off Concacaf U20 campaign with 4-0...

Feb 24, 2024

Romesh Bharat hits two centuries to lead Rose Hall Town A to successive victories

Romesh Bharat hits two centuries to lead Rose...

Feb 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Words are getting in the way

    Kaieteur News – The Opposition Leader seems averse to the use of the word “renegotiation”. He is not alone in this... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]