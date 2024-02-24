Pouderoyen man injured in shooting incident following visit to child’s mother

Latest update February 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old speed boat operator, identified as Patrick Grant, of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) is hospitalised after he was shot in the foot by a man following a visit to his child’s mother.
According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred on the reserved dam between ‘A’ and ‘B’ Field Sophia, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in the early hours of February 23, 2024.
Grant had gone to visit his child’s mother at an address in Sophia when the incident unfolded. While walking east, a man approached Grant from behind, brandishing a silver handgun. Despite orders to halt, Grant continued walking, prompting the assailant to fire two shots, striking him in the left foot. The gunman then fled the scene.
Grant was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition has been reported as stable. At the scene, investigators recovered a spent 9mm shell.
Investigations are ongoing.
