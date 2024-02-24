Latest update February 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Narendra Singh stars with the bat for Peters Hall

Feb 24, 2024

Demolition, Laluni, Uprising register wins in EBCA 40-Over cricket

Kaieteur Sports – The East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) 40-Over cricket championship witnessed thrilling encounters over last weekend, with victories secured by Demolition, Peters Hall, Laluni, and Uprising Sports Club.

Mohamed Baksh took 4-20.



Narendra Singh (72) leads Peters Hall to 26 run victory over Herstelling A.



At the Farm ground, Demolition emerged victorious against Ruimveldt by two wickets. Ruimveldt’s top scorer, Danney Naranya, posted a solid 48 runs, including five 4’s and a six, while Jimol Marks added 24 runs (4×4) as they reached a total of 148-10. Demolition’s bowlers, Benard Bailey (3-18) and Damion Sam (3-21), shone. In response, Demolition reached 151-8, with Leon Swamy’s classy 49 runs (5×4, 3×6) steering them to victory.

Meanwhile, at Canal #2 ground, Peters Hall triumphed over Herstelling-A by 26 runs. Peters Hall posted a total of 211-10, with Narendra Persaud’s impressive 72 runs (4×4, 5×6) and Yogendra Singh’s contribution of 47 runs (5×4, 2×6). In reply, Herstelling could only manage 185-10, as Shane Persaud took 3-43, including three maidens.

At Laluni ground, Laluni Cricket Club faced Silver Bullet SC, with Laluni winning the match while chasing a target of 127-10 set by Silver Bullet. Laluni reached 133-2, thanks to Josiah Lim’s unbeaten half-century of 56 runs (3×4).

The action then continued on Sunday at Laluni ground, where Uprising SC took on Patrewta Sawmill. Uprising posted 171-10, with Michael Subadar contributing a gritty 36 runs and Jamal Norton adding 29 runs. In response, Patrewta Sawmill was bowled out for 168, with Mohamed Baksh taking 4-20, and Miguel Parks finishing with 2-18.

In the previous week, Continental Raptors defeated Herstelling B by 9 wickets in a low-scoring affair. Lennox Andrews top-scored for Continental with 52 runs, and Rajendra Singh took 3-16. Demolition SC defeated Uprising by 55 runs, with Continental posting 181-10 and Sanjay Agloo leading the way with 44 runs. Herstelling could only manage 126-10.

The EBCA 40-Over cricket action will resume on Saturday, March 2, at Farm, Canal #2, Laluni, and YMCA grounds.

