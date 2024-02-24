Guyana kick off Concacaf U20 campaign with 4-0 defeat against Antigua

Kaieteur Sports – The Concacaf Men’s Under-20 championship qualifiers got underway with 10 exciting clashes across the five groups. In group B, Guyana Golden Jaguars came up against an experienced Antigua and Barbuda side yesterday.

They suffered a disappointing defeat in their opening match with goals credited to boot of Javauhn Parker, Aiden Jarvis, Christopher Douglas, and Javaughn Jarvis.

The young Jaguars went down 4-0, unable to breach the Antiguan defene while conceding goals to Javauhn Parker (2′), Aiden Jarvis (16′), Christopher Douglas (18′), and Javaughn Jarvis (84′).

Despite making some close attempts, the Antigua and Barbuda defence remained resilient, keeping a clean sheet against the Guyanese side, as the match concluded 4-0.

Looking ahead, Guyana aims to recover from the loss when they face El Salvador tomorrow Sunday, February 25.