Guyana launches leg off ICC T20 World Cup festivities at Movietowne Mall

Kaieteur Sports – One half of this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosts, Guyana, welcomed the official launch of the tournament during last evening’s event hosted at the Movietowne Mall, East Coast Demerara.

The 9th edition of the biggest T20 spectacle featured a mini Gala and dance which featured a number of local cricketers, stakeholders, Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) president Bissoondyal Singh, CEO Claude Raphael, Secretary Ronald Williams.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. delivered the feature address to those in attendance with special guest, West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph coming out to be a part of the launch.

The launch, which bowled off in the United States of America as well, the other host of the tournament, featured a number of pieces which exhibited the Guyanese culture through African and Indian dances with live performance from Guyana’s newest Soca Monarch Calvin Burnett.

CWI Director and GCB president Singh, during his brief remarks said Guyana was pleased to host a tournament of such magnitude.

“It’s with distinct pleasure as co-chair and CWI director to welcome you to the official launch of the 9th edition of the tournament. This is the 2nd time that West Indies will play host and having won the tournament twice with the possibility of having Guyanese players in the squad, we could be in for a treat,” he said.

Singh said he was certain that West Indians will be aiming for the chance to finish this year’s World Cup as the only team to host and win an event of this nature.

He also outlined that the Windies also have the opportunity to become three-time T20 World Cup winners, adding to the two that they currently own.

Singh further lauded those stakeholders involved in the hosting of the Guyana leg of the World Cup, stating he was expecting a mega tournament with tons of fans and tourists showing their support for the game.

Meanwhile, Minister Ramson noted that despite Guyana being a small country, he is optimistic that the country as hosts can pull off feats even bigger at this upcoming event.

He spoke on the importance of cricket in Guyana and how the, country as well as the sport, are happily intertwined. The Minister said that once given the opportunity, Guyana will undoubtedly show out.

Minister Ramson also hailed Joseph for his progress in cricket, following his historic Test series win over Australia recently.