Govt. signs US$75M contract for Good Success to Timehri road project

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Public Works on Thursday signed the design and built works contract with China Road and Bridge Corporation for the East Bank Road Improvement Works from Good Success to Timehri.

The US$75,887,907.67 contract was signed between the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Vladim Persaud and China Road and Bridge Corporation’s Senior Engineer, Bo Zhang at the ministry’s Kingston, Georgetown office in the presence of Minister Juan Edghill.

Kaieteur News had reported that the upgrade to the East Bank roadway is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Loan Programme – Programme to Support Climate Resilient Road Infrastructure Development and the Guyana government,

to the tune of US$117 million. Through this programme, the IDB would finance US$100 million towards the project while the Government of Guyana would finance the remaining US$17 million. The loan was signed on March 6, last and it is for five years.

On Thursday, the ministry stated that through this contract, approximately 23.7 km of roadway will be constructed. The soon to be upgraded two-lane roadway will feature additional sidewalks, cycle lanes, and the construction of concrete drains, for the safety of vulnerable road users: pedestrians and cyclists. The design of the roadway will also include thermoplastic road markings, LED street lighting, and traffic signs. The Chinese contractors will also reconstruct the bridges and culverts, as well as widen the culverts along the road from Good Success to Timehri. In addition, a contract was signed with the US company Sheladia Associates Inc. for design review and supervision services for this project.

During a meeting with residents from the Diamond/ Grove area in December, Minister Edghill had reminded residents that works are expected to start within the first quarter of 2024, and when that begins, the project comes with some level of inconvenience and urged their support in this regard. The minister mentioned also, that when construction is ongoing, the bypass road through Third Avenue, Diamond to Good Success, then to Bushy Dam, Craig, will also facilitate lighter movement for vehicles.