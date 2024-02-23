Fireworks expected at Flying Ace Cycle Club organised Peoples Pawn Shop Mashramani road race

Kaieteur Sports – All the top cyclists in Guyana are expected to throng to Berbice today as the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of New Amsterdam, stages a cycle road race in Berbice.

The event which will be held around the town of New Amsterdam in observance of Mashramani is sponsored by the Peoples Pawn Shop.

The event, which rides off at 10:00 hrs, will see the riders covering 15 laps around the town of New Amsterdam.

The race will pedal off from Republic Road and Charles Place. The riders will then turn left into Vryheid Street, left into Main Street, proceed along Main Street, turn left at Tacama Turn onto Republic Road for 15 laps.

Prizes will be awarded to the first six finishers, the first three juniors, the first three veterans and the first three females. There will also be 10 prime point prizes up for grabs.

The top placers will be rewarded with cash, trophies and other incentives. The race will be coordinated by Cycle coach Randolph Roberts.

Representatives of the sponsors will be on hand to start the event and assist with the presentation and distribution of prizes. (Samuel Whyte)