Ansa McAl Golf Tournament set for at Lusignan Golf Club this weekend

Kaieteur Sports – Experience the Ultimate Golfing Weekend with Ansa McAl Tournament at Lusignan Golf Club.

Calling all golf enthusiasts! Get ready for an extraordinary weekend of golfing excellence as the Lusignan Golf Club proudly presents the Ansa McAl-sponsored tournament, set to take place on February 24th and 25th, 2024. In a bid to accommodate all golfers, the tournament will run on both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday serving as the official tournament day and the day of prize-giving.

Tee times are scheduled for 12:30 pm on Saturday, February 24th, for participants, and 8:00 am on Sunday, February 25th, for registered golfers. Registration for this prestigious event is open, with interested participants urged to contact the Lusignan Golf Club at 220-5660. The registration deadline is set for 5:00 pm today, Friday, February 23rd, 2024.

The tournament will feature a medal play format, divided into two divisions: 0-13 and 14-28. Prizes will be awarded for 1st to 3rd place in each division, along with recognition for Overall Best Net, Best Gross, Nearest to Pin, and Longest Drive.

Entrance to this exhilarating event is priced at $5000. In adherence to COVID-19 practices and protocols, all participants are reminded to maintain safety measures throughout the tournament.

On the day of the tournament, participants are advised to contact the club’s manager to collect their scorecards, pay tournament fees, and proceed to their allocated tee boxes for a prompt start at 12:30 pm on Saturday or 8:00 am on Sunday. The presentation of prizes will follow at approximately 12:30 pm on Sunday.

Join us for an unforgettable weekend of skill, camaraderie, and sporting excellence at the Ansa McAl-sponsored tournament. We look forward to welcoming golfers of all levels for this thrilling event.