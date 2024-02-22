Team Mohamed’s lights-up West Ruimveldt Play Ground.

Latest update February 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Mr. Azaruddin Mohamed continues to play a critical role in the development of sports throughout Guyana by funding several projects to benefit young people in various communities.
One of his latest projects was to illuminate the West Ruimveldt Play Ground, which will see national footballers from the Western Tigers Football Club and other smaller groups taking full advantage also the community as whole.
Following a request by Mr. Ray Mitchell on behalf of the youths and footballers associated with the Western Tigers, the businessman bought and installed the lights about a week ago.
The ground, which didn’t have adequate lighting, is now fully illuminated and will be used as a training facility leading up to major football leagues organised and executed by the Guyana Football Federation. In addition, it will benefit the community.
Nevertheless, Mr. Mohamed recently inspected the facility and urged the young footballers and community members to take full advantage of the installed lights.
