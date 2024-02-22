Parking Gone Wild in Guyana!

Latest update February 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Dem traffic police bin busy like bee round Georgetown, clamping down on illegal parking like dem trying fuh win some kind a medal fi it.

But lemme ask dem dis: why dem na tek a stroll down Regent Street and Robb Street? Dem guh see more parking madness dan dem ever imagine! It’s like a parking jungle out deh, wit motorists treatin’ de road like dem personal driveway.

Yuh ever see a car park in de middle ah de street like seh it own de whole damn road? Well, meh buddy, dat’s just a normal day on Regent Street and Robb Street.

Dem drivers na business if dem blockin’ traffic or creatin’ chaos. Dem just park up deh like seh dem deh pon vacation, watchin’ de world go by while everybody else cussin’ and hornin’ like mad.

Dem traffic police need fi tek a crash course in spot de ridiculous. Dem clampin’ down on some lil car weh parkin’ wrong outside ah some fancy store downtown  Main Street and Water Street while de real show goin’ on down Regent Street nd Robb Street.

If yuh wan’ see illegal parkin’ in all its glory, jus’ take a trip down dere. Yuh gan see cars double parkin’, triple parkin’ and parkin’ sideways.

It mek dem boys remember de time a strong man park he car in a ‘No Parking’ spot. When de strong man returned, he see a police standing there.

De police asked the strongly-built and muscular man “ Is that your car?”.

“Yes, what‘s the problem?” asks the strong man.

The cop points at the big no-parking sign and says: “Sorry Sir, it looks like we put that sign in the wrong place.”

Talk Half! Leff Half!

