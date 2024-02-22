Berbice man killed during row over cellphone

Latest update February 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A man is now dead after he was stabbed during an argument around 23:30 hrs on Tuesday night, over a phone.
Dead is Colene Toney, a 31-year-old male Labourer of #53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The suspect- a 24 year old man from #51 Village is still at large. An eyewitness told the investigators that she was in the company of other persons, on a street corner vending around 23:00hrs Tuesday night, when she saw the two men arguing over a cellular phone. The argument escalated and got physical at which point she observed the suspect leaving the scene on a motorcycle, while the victim was on the ground bleeding.
Toney was then rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A number of persons were contacted and interviews conducted from which useful information was obtained, police said.
