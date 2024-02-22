Latest update February 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man charged for burglarising Chinese supermarket

Feb 22, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man was charged on Tuesday charged with attempt to commit a felony when he appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

Remanded, Mark Mohammed

Remanded, Mark Mohammed

Mark Moahmmed of Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was on Monday arrested by a rank attached to the Grove Police Station in relation to a report that he attempted to commit a felony on Fang’s Chinese Supermarket, at Diamond Access Road, E.B.D.

He was charged and appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman where the charge was read to him. The accused pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison. The matter has been adjourned to March 18th, 2024 for statements.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 19th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo will sell Exxon iron to take care of oil spill in Guyana

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GBA to stage second edition of its developmental championship February 28–29 at National Gymnasium

GBA to stage second edition of its developmental championship...

Feb 22, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will stage the second edition of its developmental championship, which is slated for February 28–29 at the National Gymnasium, Mandela...
Read More
AAG names 23-member team for upcoming Carifta Games

AAG names 23-member team for upcoming Carifta...

Feb 22, 2024

Team Mohamed’s lights-up West Ruimveldt Play Ground

Team Mohamed’s lights-up West Ruimveldt Play...

Feb 22, 2024

Sinclair keeps Harpy Eagles flying, as WIA trail by 79-runs heading into second day 

Sinclair keeps Harpy Eagles flying, as WIA trail...

Feb 22, 2024

GOAPC Inter Secondary Schools Tapeball competition bowls off February 24

GOAPC Inter Secondary Schools Tapeball...

Feb 22, 2024

Berbice U15 all rounder benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Berbice U15 all rounder benefits from Project...

Feb 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]