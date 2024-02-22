Man charged for burglarising Chinese supermarket

Latest update February 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man was charged on Tuesday charged with attempt to commit a felony when he appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.
Mark Moahmmed of Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was on Monday arrested by a rank attached to the Grove Police Station in relation to a report that he attempted to commit a felony on Fang’s Chinese Supermarket, at Diamond Access Road, E.B.D.
He was charged and appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman where the charge was read to him. The accused pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison. The matter has been adjourned to March 18th, 2024 for statements.
