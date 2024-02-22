Lusignan Prison escape recaptured at Stabroek Market

Kaieteur News – A 31-year old man identified as Keon Webster, who escaped police custody while being transported to the Lusignan Prison on Monday was recaptured on Wednesday walking around the Stabroek Market area.

Webster was nabbed around 11:50 hrs by a rank from the Brickdam Police Station, at the Stabroek Market on Water Street Georgetown. The other man who escaped with him Kareem Douglas is still at large. Two policemen were been placed on close arrest, after the two men had broken free from their shackles on arrival at Lusignan Prison gate located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Police said that they escaped around 15:00hrs. Webster, a 31-year-old Bus Driver of Graham Street, Plaisance, ECD was charged with simple larceny. Douglas, a 23-year-old Taxi Driver of Alberttown, Georgetown was also charged with simple larceny. Police ranks from the Brickdam Police Station were tasked with escorting the two men and another prisoner, Reon Jonas, a 26-year-old of East La Penitence, Georgetown, charged with Robbery Under Arms.

The trio was all handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle. The escapees were reportedly handcuffed together during the journey to the prison. When the vehicle arrived, it reportedly reversed to the ‘Reception Gate’ of the prison. Jonas walked in but “the other two inmates Webster and Douglas who were previously handcuffed to each other, jumped out of the prison van and began running north towards the public road,” police had reported.