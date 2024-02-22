GOAPC Inter Secondary Schools Tapeball competition bowls off February 24

Latest update February 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee (GOAPC) gears up to host its Inter Secondary School Tapeball Cricket Competition on Saturday, February 24th at the National Culture Centre’s Tarmac.
This eagerly anticipated cricket competition is meticulously organised by esteemed individuals such as Dave Mohan, Derek Young, and James Lewis. Under the banner of “Creating Space for Workers’ Relaxation after Hard Work,” the tournament promises not only intense cricketing action but also good camaraderie among participants.
A diverse array of schools has already thrown their hats into the ring, signaling their participation in this exciting event. Among the notable contenders are Leonora Secondary, Bishop Secondary, Queens College, Charlestown Secondary, Marian Academy, Chase’s Academic Foundation, Tutorial High, Kingston Secondary, St. Joseph High, Beterverwagting (B.V) Secondary, West Minster Secondary, West Demerara Secondary, Diamond Secondary, Covent Garden Secondary, Annandale Secondary, East Ruimveldt Secondary, and St. Roses High.
The event has garnered support from key entities, including P&P Insurance Brokers & Consultants, Ink on Paper, MVP Sports, Goodwood Racing Service, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
For those seeking further details, contact the tournament coordinator, James Lewis on #628-1656 or 689-5109. The competition bowls off at 8:30 am.
