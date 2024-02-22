Gaza Hospital a ‘place of death’ – says UN as power fails and patients die

Latest update February 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2024 News
Eight patients at Nasser Hospital died on Wednesday after generators shut off due to lack of fuel, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
At least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed and 69,333 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Health Ministry also reported. The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas-led attacks stands at 1,139.
Across the Gaza Strip, families continue to shelter in the ruins of schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) because they have nowhere else to go, the UN agency says in a post on X. “Entire neighbourhoods are gone without a trace. Military operations relentlessly continue. No place is safe.”
Jagdeo will sell Exxon iron to take care of oil spill in Guyana
Feb 22, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will stage the second edition of its developmental championship, which is slated for February 28–29 at the National Gymnasium, Mandela...
