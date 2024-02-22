Gaza Hospital a ‘place of death’ – says UN as power fails and patients die

Khan Younis’ besieged Nasser Medical Complex has become “place of death”, says a senior United Nations official after aid visit.

Eight patients at Nasser Hospital died on Wednesday after generators shut off due to lack of fuel, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

At least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed and 69,333 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Health Ministry also reported. The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas-led attacks stands at 1,139.

Across the Gaza Strip, families continue to shelter in the ruins of schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) because they have nowhere else to go, the UN agency says in a post on X. “Entire neighbourhoods are gone without a trace. Military operations relentlessly continue. No place is safe.”