Construction worker rapes girl, 12 after tricking her with alligator

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old construction worker on Saturday allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl and left her bleeding after he tricked her into following him to see an alligator.

The man was arrested on Sunday and up to press time last evening remains in police custody. Police believe that the rape took place between 15:00 and 16:00 hrs that day.

Kaieteur News learnt that the man is one of several male employees constructing a road where the girl lives with her mother and other siblings. They have been working there a while now and the family has grown acquainted with them on a first name basis since they have to walk pass them to get in their home. The workers, Kaieteur News was told would also lime around their house in a friendly manner but relatives did not know one of them had ulterior motives after setting his eyes on the 12-year-old girl.

Sometime after 16:00hrs on Saturday bleeding and traumatised, the child walked into the living room of her home and informed her mother that she was raped. According the mother, the child said that she was in her room when the suspect came to her window and asked her if she wanted to see an alligator in the bushes behind her house.

Trusting his word, the girl reportedly picked up her tablet and went with him to take pictures of the reptile she wanted to see so badly. The man took her down a path but after they walked a fair distance where no one was around. She reportedly became suspicious of him and turned around to ask him “way part this alligator really deh”.

It was at this point the suspect allegedly grabbed the child and threw her on to the floor. She reportedly told her mother that he placed his hands on her mouth, muffling her screams and “had his way with her. When he was finished, he reportedly allowed her to get up and she ran all the way home crying. The mother recalled to Kaieteur News the moment when walked in the living room.

“She come in looking raggedy like but I seh mussy she (younger) brother got she looking suh cause she been in the room with he”, the mother said before adding that her daughter placed her hands on her head and said “mammy if a tell you something you gon vex with me”.

The woman said that after she learnt that her daughter was raped, she decided to take the child to the hospital immediately. She recalled grabbing her daughter up in her arms and running out towards the gate where she saw the suspect. She noted that it appeared that he was now arriving. The woman confronted him on the spot. He reportedly denied the allegations and told the woman that her daughter had cut-up herself with a knife.

The woman said that she did not know at the time that her daughter had any injuries or was bleeding. “When he said that now that I looked at her and saw that blood running on she leg and when I watch he had blood on he hand too”, the woman said.

She continued that she flew into a rage after seeing the blood and attacked the man but he managed to run away and escape over a dam and into some bushes. “He run straight into my kitchen and pick-up a knife and run away”, the victim’s mother claimed.

The child was taken to a hospital where she received medical care. Doctors noted that she had a bite mark to her neck and there were multiple bruises and scratches on her leg. He mother believe that suspect might have inflicted those injuries while trying to forcefully take off her daughter’s pants and underwear. The matter was reported that said evening and the following day (Sunday), the suspect was nabbed in Leguan, Essequibo Islands, Region Three. Since the incident his coworkers have been taunting the victim and her family in defense of him and according to the mother it is adding to her daughter’s trauma. “She has not been herself since she came home from the hospital”, the mother noted.

She has complained to police about taunts and requested that the workers be removed from the area.

She claimed that the police said that they cannot do anything about the workers because the individual they work for was contracted by the government.

Concerned for her daughter’s wellbeing she went to the Ministry of Works to lodge a complaint against the workers.

Personnel there took her information and promised to call her back. As she awaits their response, the workers continue to taunt the family and the victim even as investigations into the rape continue.