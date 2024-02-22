Berbice U15 all rounder benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports – Fifteen years old Gibran Yacoob was the latest young cricketer to benefit from this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. He was the recipient of one cricket bat. The left arm spinner, who bats right handed, has represented Berbice at the Under15 level twice including the recently concluded Inter County Championship.

Yacoob, a student of Skeldon High School, represents Upper Corentyne at junior levels and No. 70 Spartans at the senior level. He expressed gratitude to this initiative and promised to work harder on his game after average returns in the recent tournament. “This project is happy to be associated with the development of young Yacoob and urges him to stay focused on his education as well,” said Vicky Bharosay a representative of the initiative.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $370,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, nineteen pairs of cricket shoes, thirty two pairs of batting pads, thirty four cricket bats, thirty pairs of batting gloves, twenty four thigh pads, three pairs of wicketkeeping pads, six arm guards, two chest guards, two boxes, eleven cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one softball cricket bat and ten boxes of white balls. In addition to the above, over $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, seventy two young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty one bats, three boxes, six helmets, twenty seven pairs of cricket shoes, eighteen pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat rubber, thirty one pairs of batting gloves and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received three boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem and youth coach, Travis Persaud, softball teams in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans, Just Try CC, Wakenaam Cricket Academy, National fast bowler Shemar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk and Shamar Apple.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru and Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies, Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Davo Naraine of UK, Dr Cecil Beharry, Raj Mathura, Raj Bharrat, Latch Mohabir and family, Suresh Dhanai, Vishal Nagamootoo, Moses Nagamootoo, Regal Sports Store, Omkar Singh, Parmanand Dhaniram,Denanauti Singh, Krishna Rengensamy, Ishwar Singh, Ricky Deonarain of 4R Bearings, Terry Mathura, Kennard Verapen and NY Pioneer Cricket Club and Anita and Derek Kallicharran. We thank the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.