AAG names 23-member team for upcoming Carifta Games

– Springer, McPherson, Austin and Roberts to headline Guyana team

Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) has finalised its roster for the upcoming Carifta Games scheduled to take place from March 30th to April 1st at the Kirani James Stadium in Grenada. The carefully chosen 23-member team comprises both U-20 and U-17 athletes who will proudly represent the Golden Arrowhead later next month.

Among these talented individuals, there are notable athletes with previous Carifesta Games success, such as Tianna Springer, Javon Roberts, Nerissa McPherson, Attoya Harvey and Malachi Austin. Additionally, some team members bring valuable experience from their participation in the games last year.

Other members of the 23-member team includes Sahel Cornett, Charisa December, Nalicia Glen, Rondell Green, Jamal Sullivan, Robert Marcus and Dhanielson Gill who will compete in Under-20 divisional categories, while the U-17 unit consist of Athaleyha Hinckson, Duel Europe, Skylar Charles, Kaidon Persaud, Ezikeil Millington, Easter Mc Kinnon, Ryan Joseph, Akilla Blucher, Keneta Fraser, Marissa Thomas and Nathaniel Samaroo.

The selection process involved rigorous three-day trials conducted on February 3rd, 17th, and 18th at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburg, located on the West Coast of Demerara, where 19 members were initially selected, 11 of which gained selection through qualifying process. The other four members were eventually shortlisted after several meetings completing the 23-member cast.

Meanwhile, the AAG has high expectations for this skilled and diverse team as they aim to make a mark at the prestigious Carifesta Games 2024.