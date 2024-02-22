Latest update February 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

AAG names 23-member team for upcoming Carifta Games

Feb 22, 2024 Sports

Flashback! Tianna Springer, Narissa McPherson, Malachi Austin, and Javon Roberts at CJIA last year. (file photo)

Flashback! Tianna Springer, Narissa McPherson, Malachi Austin, and Javon Roberts at CJIA last year. (file photo)

– Springer, McPherson, Austin and Roberts to headline Guyana team

Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) has finalised its roster for the upcoming Carifta Games scheduled to take place from March 30th to April 1st at the Kirani James Stadium in Grenada. The carefully chosen 23-member team comprises both U-20 and U-17 athletes who will proudly represent the Golden Arrowhead later next month.

Among these talented individuals, there are notable athletes with previous Carifesta Games success, such as Tianna Springer, Javon Roberts, Nerissa McPherson, Attoya Harvey and Malachi Austin. Additionally, some team members bring valuable experience from their participation in the games last year.

Other members of the 23-member team includes Sahel Cornett, Charisa December, Nalicia Glen, Rondell Green, Jamal Sullivan, Robert Marcus and Dhanielson Gill who will compete in Under-20 divisional categories, while the U-17 unit consist of Athaleyha Hinckson, Duel Europe, Skylar Charles, Kaidon Persaud, Ezikeil Millington, Easter Mc Kinnon, Ryan Joseph, Akilla Blucher, Keneta Fraser, Marissa Thomas and Nathaniel Samaroo.

The selection process involved rigorous three-day trials conducted on February 3rd, 17th, and 18th at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburg, located on the West Coast of Demerara, where 19 members were initially selected, 11 of which gained selection through qualifying process. The other four members were eventually shortlisted after several meetings completing the 23-member cast.

Meanwhile, the AAG has high expectations for this skilled and diverse team as they aim to make a mark at the prestigious Carifesta Games 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 19th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo will sell Exxon iron to take care of oil spill in Guyana

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GBA to stage second edition of its developmental championship February 28–29 at National Gymnasium

GBA to stage second edition of its developmental championship...

Feb 22, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will stage the second edition of its developmental championship, which is slated for February 28–29 at the National Gymnasium, Mandela...
Read More
AAG names 23-member team for upcoming Carifta Games

AAG names 23-member team for upcoming Carifta...

Feb 22, 2024

Team Mohamed’s lights-up West Ruimveldt Play Ground

Team Mohamed’s lights-up West Ruimveldt Play...

Feb 22, 2024

Sinclair keeps Harpy Eagles flying, as WIA trail by 79-runs heading into second day 

Sinclair keeps Harpy Eagles flying, as WIA trail...

Feb 22, 2024

GOAPC Inter Secondary Schools Tapeball competition bowls off February 24

GOAPC Inter Secondary Schools Tapeball...

Feb 22, 2024

Berbice U15 all rounder benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Berbice U15 all rounder benefits from Project...

Feb 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]