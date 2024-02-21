West Indies O60s record hard fought victory in 1st Official game of the World Cup vs Rest of the World

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies never envisaged that they would have had to play Rest of the World (ROW) in 2 successive matches in 3 days. This came about after Pakistan & Bangladesh could not have made it to the World Cup. ROW was then transferred to Pool B with the others and slotted in to play WI first up at the PBEL City ground located about 15km form their Hotel Citadines.

Skipper Zamin Amin, once again, called correctly but this time decided to bowl first on another placid surface which seemed to have some overnight moisture. Windies seamers rattled the top order of the ROW to have them tottering at 11/3 in the 7th over. Ramsingh had 2 batters clean bowled. Very soon that became 42/4 in the 12th over until Tony Bennett and Karim came together in a useful partnership.

Bennett retired hurt after reaching his half century. ROW then lost Karim with the score on 111/5. Thereafter the ROW team lost regular wickets but lasted enough to complete the 45 overs at 192/9.Tony Bennett top scored with 53 off 59 balls whilst Karim made a useful 50 off 71 balls. Deonarine Deyal was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies grabbing 3 for 21 whilst David Ramsingh picked up 2 for 20 off 6 overs creating the early damage to the ROW.

In reply, West Indies openers Mike Heeralall and Hafiz Mohamed started very sedately with Hafiz being the first wicket to fall victim of a sharp catch in the slips attempting to slice one through backward point. Deonarine Deyal then joined Heeralall and they had a rollicking time against the ROW seamers scoring rather freely until Mike was given out LBW for 32 with 7 spanking boundaries to a delivery which he though was pitched outside leg stump to make WI 60 for 2 after 8 overs.

Roy Singh joined Deyal but Deyal left very shortly thereafter caught behind off Mark Davies for a well-played 27 laced with 4 boundaries and a maximum. Richard Sieuchan then joined Roy Singh and proceeded to consolidate the innings with a 53 run partnership (101 off 85 balls) before Sieuchan was outfoxed by Smith and holed out to Jerry Smith at 126/5.

Once again, this partnership was followed by 2 quick dismissals when Roy Singh departed for 36 followed by David Ramsingh at 132/6. Keith Seale who was nursing a groin injury then joined his caption and took their team home at 183/7 when Keith fell to a well disguised slower ball from Sharma. Skipper Zamin Amin remained unfazed and took his side home with a brilliant innings of 38* laced with 6 sweetly timed boundaries.