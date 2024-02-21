Latest update February 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Two fires leave eight homeless

Feb 21, 2024 News

The destroyed house at Agatash Squatting Area, Bartica building.

Kaieteur News – Eight persons are homeless after two fires destroyed their homes at Agatash Squatting Area, Bartica, and Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD) over the weekend.

The fire at Montrose, ECD occurred on Saturday and left four persons homeless. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) reported that it received a call around 21:08h about a fire at Lot 239 Montrose, ECD. A crew along with water tenders 105, 85 and with a Water Carrier (WC) 14 from the Campbellville and Eccles Fire Stations, and the Fire Service Headquarters.

Upon arrival at 21:55hrs, firefighters reportedly saw a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames. The building and the contents therein were completely destroyed.

The Fire Service in a statement said that the fire was caused by a slack connection of live faulty electrical wiring. This resulted in the fire being spread quickly and ignited combustible materials that were nearby.

The GFS related, “Despite the challenges posed by the intensity of the fire, firefighters swiftly took action…The Guyana Fire Service reminds all residents to prioritize fire safety by ensuring proper electrical maintenance and being prepared for emergencies. Ensure homes and businesses are equipped with fire extinguishers and smoke detectors.”

The Agatash Squatting house engulfed in flames

Meanwhile, on Sunday fire suspected to be arson destroyed a house at Agatash Squatting Area, Bartica leaving four persons homeless. The Fire Service reported that the fire occurred at 08:11hrs and that a crew of firefighters and water tender #98, and water browser #11, were dispatched from the Bartica Fire Station to a location in Agastash Squatting Area.

The firefighters, led by Hyderkhan and Innis, arrived at the location at about 08:19h and fought relentlessly to douse the fire. Notwithstanding their efforts, the four occupants:

The Montrose, ECD building engulfed in flames

Lucille King, Aston, Atalia and Abraham Simmons were left homeless.

The building is owned by Romona Primus.

“The fire, suspected to be the result of malicious intent by unknown individuals, quickly engulfed the property owned by Romona Primus,” the GFS said.

Additionally, a nearby two-storey wooden and concrete building also owned by Primus was damaged due to radiated heat from the building of origin, resulting in approximately 11m x 15m of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) guttering being destroyed by the blaze. Four black tanks were also destroyed.

Investigations into the fires are continuing.

