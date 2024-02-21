Latest update February 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Trophy Stall Draughts tourney set for Sunday

Feb 21, 2024 Sports

Victor Sunich hands over one of the trophies to the Draughts President Mr Jairam (left).

Victor Sunich hands over one of the trophies to the Draughts President Mr Jairam (left).

Kaieteur Sports – Trophy Stall Bourda Market would be sponsoring a National Draughts Tournament on February 25th, 2024 at the Transport Sports Club. The event would be run by the National Draughts Association.

Registration fee is $500 per person and starting time is 10.00am sharp. The games would be played on both the international 100 and 64 square boards.

Mr. Ramesh Sunich proprietor of Trophy Stall is a Draughts enthusiast and a former player of the game. Mr. Sunich always comes onboard when requests are made by the National Draughts Association. Mr. Jiaram President of the Association thanked the sponsor on receiving the trophies last Thursday.

Mr. Victor Sunich, brother of Ramesh Sunich, who resides in Canada, handed over the trophies. He promised to be present on the day of the competition to hand out the winning prizes.

For more information call Mr. Jiaram on, 614-6671.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 19th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo and Exxon playing cat and mouse games with our future.

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Stabroek Ballers clinch Mash One-Night Street-Football C/ship

Stabroek Ballers clinch Mash One-Night Street-Football C/ship

Feb 21, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Stabroek Ballers clinched the Mash Street Style football championship on Sunday, securing the coveted Street title with a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over Festival City....
Read More
Eagles face stern test versus Windies Academy, as teams seek to rebound from losses

Eagles face stern test versus Windies Academy, as...

Feb 21, 2024

Nathon Hackett cops Best Lifter trophies as Hunter and Brady smash 4 records, Teju 3

Nathon Hackett cops Best Lifter trophies as...

Feb 21, 2024

Kwakwani, Georgetown B clinch Mash Clash 3×3 Inter-Ward Basketball titles

Kwakwani, Georgetown B clinch Mash Clash 3×3...

Feb 21, 2024

Swamy seeking stellar performances at AJM T20 tournament

Swamy seeking stellar performances at AJM T20...

Feb 21, 2024

Elite League Season Six Prep: Referees, including FIFA four, attend one-day refresher workshop

Elite League Season Six Prep: Referees, including...

Feb 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The same old echoes

    Kaieteur News – We have heard it all before. We are hearing it again. The plans did not go anywhere in the past. They... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]