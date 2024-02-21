Trophy Stall Draughts tourney set for Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – Trophy Stall Bourda Market would be sponsoring a National Draughts Tournament on February 25th, 2024 at the Transport Sports Club. The event would be run by the National Draughts Association.

Registration fee is $500 per person and starting time is 10.00am sharp. The games would be played on both the international 100 and 64 square boards.

Mr. Ramesh Sunich proprietor of Trophy Stall is a Draughts enthusiast and a former player of the game. Mr. Sunich always comes onboard when requests are made by the National Draughts Association. Mr. Jiaram President of the Association thanked the sponsor on receiving the trophies last Thursday.

Mr. Victor Sunich, brother of Ramesh Sunich, who resides in Canada, handed over the trophies. He promised to be present on the day of the competition to hand out the winning prizes.

For more information call Mr. Jiaram on, 614-6671.