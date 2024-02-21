Teachers selling snacks on protest line to cushion Govt. pay cut

Kaieteur News – Teachers protesting for higher salaries have resorted to selling snacks to help cushion the pay cuts being instituted by the government.

On day 12, the teachers moved their protest to the more centralized and busy location of Kingston, Georgetown in proximity to where the four-day Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is taking place at the Marriott Hotel.

The teachers continued their public outcry for salary increases.

Speaking to Kaieteur News about their ongoing efforts to get the government to engage in collective bargaining with the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), the teachers said they have resorted to selling snack on the protest line to help them make up for their salary deductions.

“We are seeking your support as we continue to struggle for the betterment of all in the profession…We have a number of snacks on sale so we can cater for the salary deductions,” a teacher holding a canister of eatables for sale told this publication.

The Ministries of Education and Local Government and Regional Development had issued a joint public advisory stating, there will be salary deductions for teachers who did not report for duty or who had no approval for leave for the week ending February 9th 2024.

The Ministries also said they have in their possession lists with names of teachers from each of the 11 Education Districts who did not report for duty. The advisory was issued despite Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo saying that no teacher would be victimized for striking or protesting.

The advisory said: “This unauthorised absence constitutes a breach of their conditions of service and their statutory duties and it constitutes legal sanctions. In consequence thereof, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development wish to advise that these teachers will not be paid for the days which they were unauthorized absent. This will reflect in the March 2024 salaries in accordance with law.”

The GTU has since promised to take the government to court over the move to deduct money from the teachers’ salaries as they engage in a legally organized industrial strike.

Meanwhile, the teachers have vowed to continue their efforts to have until the government accedes to request for better pay.

“We aint backing down, Ali said we must wait so we gon wait at conference gate!” the teachers chanted melodiously to the beat of drums.

“Big, big budget; lil, lil pay! We want we money and we want it now!” they added in unison.

GTU President Mark Lyte noted that the Government has continually ignored the plight of not just teachers but public servants.

He called on the administration to make a conscious effort to invest in its human capital.

“As we said the government needs to strike a balance between building infrastructure and investing in the human capital. You have nice buildings and not pay the people to give a proper delivery of service. Guyana is a developing country and in a developing country we must be invest the most important asset. Infrastructural development will always take place but it must not come at the expense of ignoring issues as important paying teachers properly,” the GTU President said.

Further, the GTU leader in response to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s statement that increasing teachers’ salaries will result in other public servants demanding increases which the government would not be able to sustain, is unjustified.

“The Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force got an increase when no one else got, so to say those increasing teachers’ pay would result in other sections calling for an increase is an unfair deduction,” he said.

Lyte made it clear that the Union will not be pushed aside on the matter and is prepared for the long haul.

“It will not be business as usual for education until the teachers’ salary matters are addressed…the strike may come and finish, teachers may return to their work…but it will not be business as usual,” the Union leader said.

Lyte also said the Union stands resolute in the fight for better salaries for teachers amidst the government’s announcement that it will be deducting money from the salaries of teachers who are on strike and protesting.