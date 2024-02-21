Striking teachers say making sacrifice for future generations

– as schools remain handicapped

Kaieteur News – The nationwide teachers’ strike and protest for higher salaries entered day 12 on Tuesday with teachers maintaining their positions that they will not return to the classrooms unless the Government of Guyana engages in collective bargaining.

“Yes, we are willing to make that sacrifice, supporting my union and standing up for generations to come because my daughter wants to become a teacher as well,” said Keisha Jones, a secondary school teacher to the newly built Yarrowkabra Secondary School told Kaieteur News outside the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.

The teachers said they are in for the long haul and will not be deterred by salary deductions since the protest is a sacrifice for future generations. The strike and protests have left schools handicapped as many teachers have taken to the streets or have simply withdrawn from teaching.

They have taken their protest to the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo that has a contingent of both local and overseas dignitaries.

Jones, who is pleased that her daughter wants to follow in her footsteps, said that should her daughter follow her dreams she must not be paid pittance.

“So, when she comes into the system, it is my dream and hope that she inherits what we are working for here today,” Jones added.

That inheritance, according Jones, is a salary that teachers can be able to live on and take care of their families.

Jones explained that her current take home salary is not enough to pay her rent and maintain her three children.

“My children does tell me mommy you just collect money how you broke already and I am tired of telling my children I am broke,” Jones told Kaieteur News.

Like her colleagues, Jones said that she will continue to protest until the government decides to meet with the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) executives and negotiate a livable salary.

“I think they are taking advantage of us. I find it very heartless they are saying we are selfish as teachers but the government is being heartless to have us out hear day after day for almost three weeks and no one is saying anything,” Jones said while adding, “Not even our dear minister (Education Minister, Priya Manickchand), she hasn’t come to say my dear teachers xyz and she says that she cares… I am very concerned with that.”