Stabroek Ballers clinch Mash One-Night Street-Football C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – Stabroek Ballers clinched the Mash Street Style football championship on Sunday, securing the coveted Street title with a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over Festival City.
Among the nation’s top sixteen street teams, Stabroek Ballers emerged victorious after a tough final against Festival City. The clash followed some stellar performances in earlier matches, with both teams unable to score during regulation time. This set the stage for an intense penalty showdown, ultimately establishing Stabroek Ballers as the champions of the one-day Mash tournament.
In earlier clashes, Stabroek Ballers faced off against Back Circle in the first clash, triumphing with a solid 3-1 win to advance to the quarter-finals. They then went on to face Lodge All Stars in the semi final, winning 4-3 in a sudden death penalty shootout.
Tournament runner-up Festival City also had a commendable run, with Tavel December scoring a crucial 7th-minute goal in their first match against Bent Street, securing a spot in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory. Bent Street, on the other hand, gained momentum against North East La Penitence, booking a semi-final spot with Bevney Mark’s brilliant early strike.
Back Circle also advanced to the semis by defeating Agricola 2-0 in the quarterfinals, thanks to goals from Jermaine Beckles (3’) and Simeon Moore (14’).
As the semi-finals approached, the crowd grew larger with Back Circle facing Stabroek Ballers and Festival City taking on Bent Street. Stabroek Ballers, however, triumphed over Back Circle with a 3-1 penalty victory, while Bent Street succumbed to a 1-0 defeat, setting the stage for the thrilling tournament final. Ultimately, Stabroek Ballers were crowned champions with a thrilling 3-2 victory.
