Nathon Hackett cops Best Lifter trophies as Hunter and Brady smash 4 records, Teju 3

GAPLF Novice/Juniors National Championship



Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) got its 2024 season off to a smashing start on Sunday last at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium with the hosting of its Novice/Junior National Championships.

Nathon Hackett competing in the 93kg class, emerged as the Best Overall Lifter in both the Raw Junior Raw and Men’s Open Raw divisions.

Going 9 for 9 with all his lifts and smashing a total of four (4) records on the day was Guyana’s most decorated Sub-Junior lifter, Romeo Hunter (83kg) who was the lone Equipped lifter on the day.

Also powering his way to four new records on the day was, 73-year-old Norman Brady who was the lone competitor in the 83kg Men’s Master 4 Raw, division.

Nicholas Teju, who won the 53kg Men’s Junior Raw gold medal was also in record-breaking mood and accounted for three new records.

Four female lifters graced the competition and all did themselves proud,- Mariah Bacchus 69kg Women’s Junior Raw, Kendra Singh 57kg Women’s Open Raw, Ronessa McAdam 69kg Women’s Open Raw, all winners with Bacchus copping the silver medal in the 69kg Open competition.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, the 17-year-old Hunter who is the reigning 2023 World Sub Junior squat gold medalist, said that he was very gratified with his performance on the day.

“I am very satisfied with my performance today since I was successful in all nine of my lifts and I am continuously making improvements to my total most of all. I am the only sub-junior to ever squat over 600 pounds, and bench press over 400 pounds in Guyana.

I know that I still have a lot of work to do as the year ahead for me will be busy so I have to put in the hard work to make myself and my country even more proud.”

His new records are as follows; Squat 280kg (617.3lbs), Benchpress 182.5kg (402.3lbs), Deadlift 237.5kg (523.6lbs), Total 700kg (1540lbs).

Brady’s records are as follows; Squat 67.5kg (148.8lbs), Benchpress 70kg (154.3lbs), Deadlift 110kg (242.5lbs), Total 247.5kg (545.6lbs).

Teju set the following news records; Squat 145kg (319.6lbs), Deadlift 182.5kg (402.3lbs), Total 402.5kg (887.3lbs).

Meanwhile, the GAPLF is expressing gratitude to Fitness Express, E Master Corporation, and the Trophy Stall for their support in making the local season-opening event of the Federation, a huge success.

The Federation is also extending thanks to all the fans who came out and supported the event which was also attended by Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Grifith who just returned from his debut at Sheffield24 where he broke the 93kg Squat World Record and held it for 15 minutes.

Following is the list of the top performers in each weight class.

Females

1st 69kg Women’s Junior Raw – Mariah Bacchus, Squat 120.0kg, Benchpress 52.5kg, Deadlift 115.0kg, Total 287.5kg

1st 57kg Women’s Open Raw – Kendra Singh, Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 40.0kg, Deadlift 102.5kg, Total 235.0kg

1st 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Ronessa McAdam, Squat 112.5kg, Benchpress 50.0kg, Deadlift 150.0kg, Total 312.5kg

2nd 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Mariah Bacchus, Squat 120.0kg, Benchpress 52.5kg, Deadlift 115.0kg, Total 287.5kg

Males

1st 66kg Men’s Sb-Jr Raw – Matthew Watinou, Squat 142.5kg, Benchpress 90.0kg, Deadlift 192.5kg, Total 425.0kg

2nd 66kg Men’s Sb-Jr Raw – Omar Satar, Squat 157.5kg, Benchpress 100.0kg, Deadlift 162.5kg, Total 420.0kg

3rd 66kg Men’s Sb-Jr Raw – Samir Abrahim, Squat 157.5kg, Benchpress 95.0kg, Deadlift 145.0kg, Total 397.5kg

1st 53kg Men’s Junior Raw – Nicholas Teju, Squat 145.0kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift 182.5kg, Total 402.5kg

1st 59kg Men’s Junior Raw – Denesh Manbodh, Squat 130.0kg, Benchpress 80.0kg, Deadlift 145.0kg, Total 355.0kg

2nd 59kg Men’s Junior Raw – Omari Kewley, Squat 117.5kg, Benchpress 65.0kg, Deadlift 145.0kg, Total 327.5kg

1st 74kg Men’s Junior Raw – Meshach Alexander, Squat 147.5kg, Benchpress 90.0kg, Deadlift 197.5kg, Total 435.0kg

1st 83kg Men’s Junior Raw – Irshaad Ali, Squat 157.5kg, Benchpress 95.0kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 422.5kg

2nd 83kg Men’s Junior Raw – Justin Persaud, Squat 120.0kg, Benchpress 77.5kg, Deadlift 155.0kg, Total 352.5kg

1st 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Omali Vancooten, Squat 212.5kg, Benchpress 125.0kg, Deadlift 237.5kg, Total 575.0kg

2nd 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Nathon Hackett, Squat 197.5kg, Benchpress 107.5kg, Deadlift 257.5kg, Total 562.5kg

3rd 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Oslen Batson, Squat 200.0kg, Benchpress 120.0kg, Deadlift 220.0kg, Total 540.0kg

1st 59kg Men’s Open Raw – Denesh Manbodh, Squat 130.0kg, Benchpress 80.0kg, Deadlift 145.0kg, Total 355.0kg

2nd 59kg Men’s Open Raw – Omari Kewley, Squat 117.5kg, Benchpress 65.0kg, Deadlift 145.0kg, Total 327.5kg

1st 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Matthew Watinou, Squat 142.5kg, Benchpress 90.0kg, Deadlift 192.5kg, Total 425.0kg

2nd 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Omar Satar, Squat 157.5kg, Benchpress 100.0kg, Deadlift 162.5kg, Total 420.0kg

3rd 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Samir Abrahim, Squat 157.5kg, Benchpress 95.0kg, Deadlift 145.0kg, Total 397.5kg

1st 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Kieron Abrigo, Squat 170.0kg, Benchpress 105.0kg, Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 480.0kg

2nd 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Irshaad Ali, Squat 157.5kg, Benchpress 95.0kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 422.5kg

3rd 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Justin Persaud, Squat 120.0kg, Benchpress 77.5kg, Deadlift 155.0kg, Total 352.5kg

1st 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Omali Vancooten, Squat 212.5kg, Benchpress 125.0kg, Deadlift 237.5kg, Total 575.0kg

2nd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Nathon Hackett, Squat 197.5kg, Benchpress 107.5kg, Deadlift 257.5kg, Total 562.5kg

3rd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Oslen Batson, Squat 200.0kg, Benchpress 120.0kg, Deadlift 220.0kg, Total 540.0kg

1st 83kg Men’s Sb-Jr EQ – Romeo Hunter, Squat 280.0kg, Benchpress 182.5kg, Deadlift 237.5kg, Total 700.0kg

1st 83kg Men’s Master 4 Raw – Norman Brady, Squat 67.5kg, Benchpress 70.0kg, Deadlift 110.0kg, Total 247.5kg