40 contractors vying to build mega canals in Reg.5

Kaieteur News – Forty contractors have submitted expressions of interest (EOI) for the construction of flood embankment and Hope-like canals between Abary-Mahaicony and Mahaicony-Mahaica in Region Five.

This was revealed at the recent reading of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The executing agency for the project is the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

At the reading of the bids, the contractors who applied for the project are: Roopan Ramotar, Abrams General Contracting Services, A&S General Store, GSK Excavation Service Inc., Adamantium Holdings, Naya Services, H Nauth & Sons, JS Engineering Services & Supplies, Colin Talbot Contracting Services, Bramwest Investment Inc., Keystone Industries, HRS Investment & Logistics Inc., DH Global Development Inc., KGM Construction & Supply Inc., Well Built Construction Service, Quantas Construction Services & Supplies Inc., Kingston Strategic Inc., Associate Investments, EPCOT Enterprise Inc., Memorex Enterprise, I&R Construction, M Singh Contracting Services, MK Hoosein Contracting, STP Investments Inc, Vals Construction, KP Jagdeo General Contractor, M&B Construction, Romel Jagroop General Construction Service, Crown Road & Drainage Contractor, K&S Peetum Construction, Avionics Engineering Inc, Japarts Construction Inc., Gaico Construction & General Service Inc., J&R Construction & General Service Inc., S Triple J’s Enterprise, R&S Builders Inc., Z&J Enterprise Inc., AJM Enterprise, Strategy & Development Consulting Inc., and Chief Industrial Supplies Co Inc.

It was reported in the media that this project in Region Five is one of three similar projects the government announced it would execute. The other Hope-like canal projects are slated for Regions Three and Six. These projects form part of the government’s national flood risk management plan.

NDIA in its tender document had stated that the project for Region Five is for a six- month period.

According to NDIA, the main responsibilities of the contractor would be to construct flood embankment to lines and levels as stated in the Standards and Specification document provided by them. The contractor is responsible to take all necessary precautions when constructing the embankment and preserve the material below and beyond the lines of excavation in the soundest possible condition.

The contractor must ensure that suitable material is used for the construction of the embankment and suitable material from the excavation is used in building the embankment and backfill for structure and dispose of unsuitable or excess soil at a location acceptable to the client and local community.

Further, the contractor would be required to consult with the NDIA, Ministry of Agriculture and Consultant on any issue or challenges during the construction period. Lastly, NDIA stated that at the end of the contractual period, the selected contractor is to ensure the project site is restored and cleared of all debris.

Kaieteur News had reported that the government has budgeted $29.4 billion to facilitate its plans to replicate the Hope Canal (Region 4) in Regions 5 and 6, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said during his presentation of the 2024 national Budget.

The Finance Minister stated that the replication of the Hope Canal “fits firmly in our Manifesto promise to provide climate resilient Drainage and Irrigation (D&I) Infrastructure, protect our coastland from losses due to perennial flooding and address issues of adaptation and mitigation consequent on climate vulnerabilities.”

Dr. Singh noted that, “In 2023, we commenced the design of three new Hope-like structures. In 2024, we will begin works on two of those structures in Regions 5 and 6.”