With proper planning and partnership, nations can achieve Energy Security – Qatar PM tells Energy Conference

Kaieteur News – Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is of the view that with proper planning and partnership every nation can achieve its energy security.

He made the comment on Monday at the opening ceremony of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo which is being held at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown. The conference is being held this year from February 19 -22 under the theme: Fueling Transformation and Modernisation. In brief remarks via a video message, the Qatar PM said that his country’s success story in the energy field has made them to believe that every nation has the right to explore and secure its energy resources.

He stated that energy security is the backbone of economic prosperity and development and that the two are interdependent and cannot be separated in any context. “And we believe with the proper planning tools and partnership, every nation can fulfill its energy security,” he said.

The PM further mentioned that Qatar Energy is actively working with partners in every region to responsibly develop their natural resources, enabling nations to expand their economics and reduce energy poverty felt in countries around the globe.

This natural resources exploration not only help provide energy security and equity for future generations but also develops the host country’s infrastructure and growth for the future, he noted.

According to him also, the opportunities created through these partnership including jobs in science and technology ensures home grown technical expertise which can be leverage across multiple sectors. “The world will require a robust mix of all available energy resources to provide for the needs of growing population, the exploration and investment of today will provide for the future energy needs of tomorrow,” he stated.

Speaking of partnership also, the Qatari PM said in Latin America, Qatar teams worked with Argentina, Brazil, Guyana, Mexico, Suriname and Venezuela, deepening the bilateral friendship shared between the nations. “I hope the discussions facilitated today will enrich our ties and guide us toward the future that fulfills our people’s aspirations for a world that is secured and energy sufficient,” he said in his massage.

Meanwhile, also delivering remarks at this year’s Energy Conference was Former United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo who noted in his virtual presentation that energy is not merely an economic issue, that it is deeply connected to every nation’s national security, the cause of global peace and prosperity and freedom. The Former Secretary State went on to state that when energy becomes more costly, the consequences are global, resulting in higher inflation, higher energy prices, lower growth, and more suffering everywhere.

He warned against using energy as a weapon, stating that “We see nations like Russia and Iran use energy as a weapon to advance their own dark games. And we may well see Nicolas Maduro employ similar tactics as he tries to save his failing regime and cover up the pain and suffering that has caused the Venezuelan people, we can’t let that happen.”

Further, Pompeo told those gathered at the conference to see and ensure Guyana has the tools and security it needs to fulfill its potential as a truly massive producer of energy as it is a paramount importance. “Guyana’s energy, your natural resources, your innovation in the energy space, all of them together will deliver security to Guyanese people, just as was the case for the American energy sector. And you all know this is not just important for Guyana, it’s vital for the region and the world as well,” he said.

With this being said, Pompeo encouraged the stakeholders to invest in Guyana, and “I hope you follow the same blueprint that has worked in the United States, which is to innovate, not subjugate, to contribute not to coerce, and to allow markets to point the way forward. If we all collectively get these things right, I am confident of the future and what lies ahead.”