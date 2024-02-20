Three Lindeners among new Magistrates to be sworn in today

Kaieteur News – A total of nine new magistrates- three of whom are from Linden will be sworn-in today by Prime Minister Mark Phillips.

The batch is said to be the largest ever to be sworn in at one time. The new magistrates according to the Judicial Service Commission are: Omadatt Chandan, Tamieka Clarke , Abigail Gibbs , Tuanna Hardy, Shivani Lalaram,

Michelle Matthias, Ravindra Mohabir, Teriq Mohammed and Orinthia Schmidt. All of them served as Lawyers and some as State Prosecutors.

Tamieka Clarke is from Linden and worked as a State Counsel at the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and then as a Lawyer at a private law firm from 2019 to 2024. She is reportedly qualified in alternative dispute resolution, negotiation and mediation.

Abigail Gibbs is also from Linden and served as a State Counsel with the DPP too before being promoted to Assistant DPP. Gibbs holds a Master of Laws degree in Corporate and Commercial Law.

Tuanna Hardy is a former Queens College student and also worked with the state at the DPP until 2020 before working briefly at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). She worked too in the Antigua DPP office and engaged in private practice as a Lawyer in that Caribbean island.

Shivani Lalaram, a former Queen’s College student was called to the local bar in 2018. She began her career in private practice and also worked in an international law firm and dealt with corporate, commercial law, taxation and insurance law matters.

Michelle Matthias is a former student at the Christianburg Multilateral school and has been a practicing Lawyer at the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic from 2019 to February 2024. Ravindra Mohabir completed his secondary education at the Charlestown secondary school and was admitted to the bar in 2017. He worked at the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic, SOCU and practiced privately.

Teriq Mohamed, a former Apex Academy Student also worked with the DPP throughout his career and more recently practiced privately at the criminal bar.

Orinthia Schmidt is a graduate from the University of Guyana and the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad. Schmidt has been practicing as a Lawyer in Guyana for almost a decade. She was also admitted to the Bar in Trinidad and Tobago and worked as a State Prosecutor with the Guyana DPP. She worked too with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Omadatt Chandan is a former President’s College student and began his legal career in 2008 at the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Attorney General’s Chambers as a legal assistant. He is a graduate of the Hugh wooding Law School and after being accepted to the local bar, he worked with the Ministry of Agriculture. These individuals, according to the Judicial Service Commission, will take the Oath of Office around 10:30 hrs today.