Robbery accused on self-bail due to lack of evidence

Feb 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – City Magistrate Rhondell Weever on Monday placed a 29-year-old tattoo artist/construction worker on self-bail, due to the lack of evidence against him for the alleged robbery of the virtual complainant at the Kitty Seawalls, Georgetown.

Ryan Adams, who claims he resides at Kitty Seawalls, in an abandon resort, made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the robbery charge was read to him by Magistrate Weever.

Adams pleaded not guilty to the charge that alleged that on February 13, 2024, at the Kitty Seawalls, whilst in the company of others, he robbed the victim of a quantity of clothes valued $6000, groceries valued $1000, a pair of shoes valued $4000, stationery valued $400, a Samsung phone valued $20,000, a gold ring valued $30,000, one red bag valued $2000, and $5000 in cash, amounting to the sum of $68,000.

Adams denied committing the offence. The unrepresented man told the court, “I didn’t rob nobody”.

The Prosecutor objected to Adams being granted bail on the grounds that he does not have a fix place of abode, which can result in him [Adams] not returning to the next scheduled court date. Further, the prosecution also argued that it would be difficult to properly serve a summons on Adams.

Bail was also objected to on the nature and gravity of the offence Adams was charged for.

In light of Adams’ defence, the Magistrate requested evidence of Adams’ involvement from the prosecutor. It was then revealed that the complainant was not the one robbed, but her friend. The prosecution told the Court that the complainant was the witness.

According to the prosecutor, the statement said, “A dark skin male snatched her [the actual victim] bag from her shoulder.”

No identification parade was done to ascertain the identity of the accused.

As a result, Magistrate Weever placed Adams on self-bail and the case was adjourned to March 11, 2024 for statements and fixtures.

 

 

