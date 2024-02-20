Latest update February 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man dies after car plunges overboard

Feb 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old died Sunday night when the car he was driving ploughed into a trench on the Enterprise East Coast Demerara Access Road.

Dead is Timothy Kublall of Enterprise Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara. The incident occurred around 20:50hrs. Investigations disclosed that the car was heading in a westerly direction at a fast rate of speed when the driver allegedly lost control of the motorcar vehicle  PRR 6860 and ended up in a trench. The vehicle ended up being submerged underwater with Kublall still inside of it. He was rescued by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a police vehicle. The man was examined and pronounced dead on arrival.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

